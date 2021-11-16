Undermanned Badgers falter

What was supposed to be a game that showed how well the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team could compete against a higher-quality opponent after two lopsided wins against overmatched teams ended with a loss Monday night that snapped the Badgers’ 23-game nonconference home winning streak.

Providence, which entered the game No. 77 in the Kempom.com ratings, defeated the Badgers 63-58 at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (2-1) were without their leading scorer, sophomore guard Johnny Davis, and junior guard Jahcobi Neath due to injury. A source told the State Journal in Madison that Davis, who watched from the bench in street clothes, bruised his heel during the first half of a win against UW-Green Bay on Friday. He is day-to-day.

UW had to rely on less experienced players such as sophomore forward Carter Gilmore and freshman guard Lorne Bowman to fill the holes. The Badgers played just eight people against the Friars (3-0).

Providence’s graduate center Nate Watson finished with 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting to lead the Friars.

The Badgers trailed 34-23 at halftime and never led in the second half. UW rallied to pull within three points with 01.1 seconds remaining, but by then it was too late.

“We dug ourselves too much of a hole in the first half, obviously with some second-chance points and some turnovers that led to fouls, too,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “It was a double-whammy with some of those live-ball turnovers. I’ve always liked the competitiveness and the grit of this group. Now we’ve got to continue to clean up and improve some of those other areas and obviously be a little cleaner offensively.”

Brad Davison led the Badgers with 25 points and Tyler Wahl had a career-high 16 points.

Davison led the team in points and played the most minutes. He had the opportunity to sit for most of the second half in the team’s two previous games, but played 39 minutes against Providence. He averaged 23.5 minutes per game against St. Francis Brooklyn and UW-Green Bay.

Davison went 4-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half to help keep the Badgers within striking distance of the Friars.

But Davison didn’t score a point in the second half until he hitting two free throws with 9:27 left. His first field goal in the second half came at the 5:54 mark.

“They were changing their schemes and changing defenders throughout the whole game just trying to get different looks,” Davison said. “When the game gets down closer we try to be more aggressive and try to search for more shots. They did a lot of things well defensively.”

Centers Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt were tasked with defending Providence’s leading scorer in Watson, who entered the game averaging 18.0 points over the first two games of the season.

They held him to seven points over the first 11 minutes when at least one of them was on the court, but Crowl left the game when he was called for his second foul with 9:51 left in the first half and did not return in the period.

Then Vogt picked up his second and third fouls within 40 seconds of each other, forcing him to head to the bench with 7:56 left in the half.

“Those are our two big guys that we lean on a lot to deny the post, that try to make it challenging for their big guys inside.” Davison said. “When they got in foul trouble and didn’t get to play many minutes in the first half, that changed everything. We had to go back to square one.”

The Friars went on a 22-5 run over the last 9:11, which included nine points from Watson.

UW was forced to lean on some more inexperienced players for the remainder of the first half. Gilmore and sophomore forward Ben Carlson took over as the big men to preserve Vogt and Crowl, and the team played a guard-heavy lineup when the forwards needed a breather.

Crowl finished with four points in 24 minutes while Vogt did not score. Crowl was the team’s second leading scorer entering the game with an average of 14.5 points per game, but has now dropped to third at 11.0 points per game.

The Badgers struggled offensively throughout the game. They went 7-for-27 from the field in the first half and only improved to 13-for-34 in the second half.

UW made five of its 27 3-point attempts despite having open looks throughout the game. The Badgers attempted more 3-pointers than any other game this season but only made 18.5%.

Davison and Wahl contributed a majority of UW’s points with only four other players scoring and none with more than five points.

“I thought we were getting to the rim decently fine and we were getting good shots. They just weren’t falling tonight,” Wahl said. “We get a couple days off and we’ll get back on gym and hopefully they fall for the next game.”

Abby Schnabel covers Wisconsin men’s basketball for Lee Enterprises.

