Unbeaten Zags keep rolling with 83-65 rout of Creighton

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard believes he still has room to improve.

The scary part is, he thinks that also might be true for the undefeated Zags.

Nembhard had 17 points and eight assists, both season highs, to keep the NCAA Tournament's top overall seed rolling with Sunday's 83-65 rout of fifth-seeded Creighton in the West Region semifinals. Afterward, he insisted nobody was satisfied.

"I don't think we have peaked," he said. "I think, as I said earlier, we can always get better. We can always work on our stuff. So I think we're getting close, and we need to squeeze out that five percent that we talked about."

It's hard to imagine the Bulldogs (29-0) could play much better.

They extended their school-record winning streak to 33, the Division I record for consecutive double-digit wins to 26 and reached the Elite Eight for the fourth time in six years. Next up is Tuesday's West regional final against either sixth-seeded Southern California or seventh-seeded Oregon, and if Gonzaga continues playing with the same balance it has shown throughout the season, it will be hard for either opponent to stop the Zags short of the Final Four.

Some of Gonzaga's usual stars were content with supporting roles Sunday.