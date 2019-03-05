Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom retook the lead in the world's most famous sled dog race, but he missed out on a pair of mitts made out of beaver and a new musher's hat.
Frenchman Nicolas Petit was the first musher to reach the community of McGrath in Alaska, winning the prizes made by locals.
Ulsom, the defending champion, breezed into the checkpoint about 90 minutes later on Tuesday and immediately left to reclaim the lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.
The McGrath checkpoint is 311 miles (500 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000 mile (1,600 kilometer) race with 13 dogs.
The race began Sunday north of Anchorage. The winner is expected in Nome, on Alaska's western coast, next week.
Football
Five defensive players, all premier pass rushers, and 49ers placekicker Robbie Gould, were given franchise tags by their teams before Tuesday's NFL deadline.
Ends DeMarcus Lawrence of Dallas and Frank Clark of Seattle, linebackers Dee Ford of Kansas City and Jadeveon Clowney of Houston, and DT Grady Jarrett of Atlanta received non-exclusive tags. So did Gould.
That means the players can negotiate with other teams, which would be required to give up two first-round draft choices as compensation for signing the tagged player — something that rarely occurs.
The amount a defensive end must be offered is $17.128 million for 2019. Linebackers would get $15.443 million. A defensive tackle must get $15.209 million and a kicker $4.971 million.
Free agency begins March 13 at 4 p.m. EDT.
• Veteran linebacker Mark Barron was released by the Los Angeles Rams, and the team will not exercise its option on center John Sullivan. The Rams also let the deadline for franchise-tagging a player pass.
Barron, 29, was a key player for a defense that limited the New England Patriots to one touchdown in the Rams’ 13-3 Super Bowl defeat.
But the seven-year veteran also has undergone shoulder and Achilles surgeries in the last two years, and he sat out the first four games of last season. Barron was scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of $9.6 million in the fourth year of a five-year, $45-million contract, according to overthecap.com.
Sullivan, 33, signed a two-year, $12.5-million contract before last season that included $3.25 million in guarantees. He would have had a cap number of $6.25 million next season.
Horse racing
Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., has canceled racing indefinitely to re-examine its dirt surface after the deaths of 21 horses in the last two months.
Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that racing won't be held this weekend, when two major races were scheduled: the San Felipe for 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopefuls and the Santa Anita Handicap for older horses.
Ritvo wouldn't speculate on when training and racing would resume. After this weekend, races were to be run again starting March 14 at the storied racetrack that will host the Breeders' Cup world championships for a record 10th time this fall.
"In whole, we feel confident in the track and we're just being very proactive," Ritvo said. "We want to do all the testing that needs to be done. When we believe we're in good shape, we'll start to train over it again."
The latest fatality occurred during training on Tuesday, when a 4-year-old filly got injured and was euthanized.
College basketball
A former Adidas executive and two others who paid families to persuade top college basketball recruits to play for schools sponsored by the shoe brand were sentenced to prison by a judge who said he wanted to send a "great big warning light to the basketball world."
U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said he had to balance the need for a stern message with the realization that others who did similar crimes were not prosecuted in a widespread college basketball recruiting scandal that has tainted two dozen schools.
Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant, were convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.
Gatto, 48, of Wilsonville, Oregon, got nine months in prison; Dawkins, 26, of Atlanta, and Code, 45, of Greer, South Carolina, got six months each. Code and Dawkins were each also ordered to pay $28,261 in restitution to the University of Louisville.
The judge said each can remain free until a federal appeals court decides whether to uphold their convictions.
