(MONDAY'S RESULTS)

Union Grove 6, Whitewater 1

SINGLES: 1 — Good, UG, def. Lane 6-1, 6-1. 2 — Partall, WW, def. Wilks 7-5, 6-1. 3 — Reiter, UG, def. Papcke 6-4, 3-6, 10-7. 4 — Lekschas, UG, def. Hintz 6-4, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Maurer-Krause, UG, def. Sonn-Olson 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Kemper-Weis, UG, def. Reyes-Cano 6-3, 6-3. 3 — Chizek-Hagen, UG, def. Lashley-Scharer 6-0, 6-3.

Union Grove 5, Monroe 2

SINGLES: 1 — Towne, M, def. Good 6-2, 6-4. 2 — Wilks, UG, def. Rath 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Reiter, UG, def. Miller 6-0, 6-2. 4 — Lekschas, UG, def. Stilson 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1 — Tostrud-Christensen, M, def. Maurer-Krause 7-7, 7-6. 2 — Kemper-Weis, UG, def. Miller-Polonow 6-2, 6-1. 3 — Chizek-Hagen, UG, def. Petitjean-Mathiason 6-4, 6-2.

East Troy 4, Union Grove 3

SINGLES: 1 — Lindow, ET, def. Good 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Raddeman, ET, def. Wilks 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Tess, ET, def. Reiter 6-0, 6-1. 4 — Lekschas, UG, def. Galluzzo 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.

DOUBLES: 1 — Maurer-Krause, UG, def. Rondeau-Metcalf 6-3, 6-3. 2 — Fitch-Scurek, ET, def. Kemper-Weis 6-4, 6-4. 3 — Chizek-Hagen, UG, def. Egle-Stern 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

