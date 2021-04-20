UEFA president appeals to owners

Seeking a weak link in the unity of 12 rebel clubs in the Super League, UEFA on Tuesday targeted owners in England who signed up to the project that threatens to tear apart soccer's traditional structure including the Champions League.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made a direct appeal to “owners of some English clubs” to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans.
Ceferin both cajoled and criticized the six-club group — including American billionaires, Abu Dhabi royalty and a Russian oligarch — less than 48 hours after the Super League was launched in alliance with three clubs from each of Italy and Spain.
“Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake,” Ceferin said in a speech to European soccer leaders at the UEFA annual meeting. “Some will say it is greed, others (will say) disdain arrogance, flippancy or complete ignorance of England’s football culture. It does not matter.
“What does matter is that there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes,” said Ceferin, who did not specify which clubs he thought might be flipped.
The American owners of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool seem most committed to bringing a closed league structure to European soccer. The Glazer family, Stan Kroenke and Fenway Sports Group own major league franchises including, respectively, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Boston Red Sox.
The other owners are Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Manchester City, Roman Abramovich at Chelsea and English currency trader Joe Lewis at Tottenham.
Ceferin urged the six club ownerships to turn back out of respect for fans in England, aiming another barb at what he earlier called “a few selfish people.”
“Come to your senses," he said. "Not out of love for football because I imagine some of you don’t have much of that.”
Ceferin also lavished praise on UEFA executive committee colleague Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president of French champion Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has so far resisted offers to be one of the 15 founding Super League members. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also stayed out.
“Nasser, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You showed that you are a great man," Ceferin told the Qatari official before also citing Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
Al-Khelaifi also heads Doha-based broadcaster beIN Sports Group which is a major UEFA customer, currently holding Champions League rights in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Malaysia and Singapore.
Football
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended for two games Tuesday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.
Robinson will be eligible for all preseason practices and games. The sixth-year player’s suspension will begin going into Week 1 of the regular season.
It's the second suspension for Robinson, who was banned four games in 2018 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
Robinson bounced back and forth from the practice squad during the 2020 season, appearing in four games with three starts.
• The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Gipson signed with the Bears last year after being released by Houston and started all 16 games, making 64 tackles and two interceptions. He has 25 interceptions over nine seasons with Cleveland (2012-15), Jacksonville (2016-18), Houston (2019) and Chicago.
The Bears made the playoffs for the second time in three years despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. They got knocked out in a lopsided wild-card loss at New Orleans.