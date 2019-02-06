All-American Katie Lou Samuelson broke out of her shooting slump, scoring a season-high 31 points to lead No. 5 UConn over East Carolina 118-55 on Wednesday night at Hartford, Conn.
Napheesa Collier hit all 10 of her shots and added 21 points for the Huskies (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic Conference), who reached 20 wins for the 26th straight season.
Christyn Williams scored 15 points, Megan Walker 14, and Crystal Dangerfield had 12 points and 12 assists.
Raven Johnson had 14 points and Lashonda Monk 12 for East Carolina (11-11, 2-7) which lost for the sixth time in seven games.
UConn opened with a 16-4 run. It was 41-13 after 10 minutes and 70-25 at the half. Samuelson had 18 points in the first quarter and had 27 by halftime.
UConn has fallen to its lowest national ranking in a dozen years after a loss to No. 3 Louisville and a lackluster 10-point win at Cincinnati. Samuelson was 7 of 24 from the floor in those two games. She made 9 of 11 shots on Wednesday and hit 11 of 13 foul shots.
The Huskies have won 87 straight home games and remain undefeated in conference play (110-0) since the inception of the American Athletic Conference in 2013. This was their 95th straight regular-season conference win, and they have also won all five conference tournaments.
College men
NO. 24 MARYLAND 60, NEBRASKA 45: Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and fueled Maryland's decisive surge in the first half, and the 24th-ranked Terrapins beat fading Nebraska 60-45 on Wednesday night.
Bruno Fernando wasn't at his best shooting but still had his sixth consecutive double-double, and 15th of the season, with 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for Maryland (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten).
Nebraska (13-10, 3-9) set season lows for points and field goal percentage (21 percent) while losing its sixth straight and dropping to 13th place in the conference.
Isaiah Roby led the Cornhuskers with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and James Palmer Jr. added 11 points.
The Terps were lethargic at the outset, missing 11 of their first 14 shots as offensive leaders Fernando, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Smith went scoreless through the first nine minutes. Meanwhile, Roby scored 12 points as the Huskers jumped to a 15-10 lead.
But then Nebraska had one of its all-too-familiar scoring droughts, this one lasting longer than eight minutes. Smith, whose short runner with 3 seconds left gave the Terps a 74-72 win over the Huskers on Jan. 2, scored 11 straight points to put his team in front after Tanner Borchardt went to the bench with his second foul.
Maryland outscored the Cornhuskers 20-5 to close the half, with Nebraska making just one field goal over the last 11:41.
The Terps left the door open, starting the second half much as they did the first. Fernando traveled, Smith committed an offensive foul and the Huskers scored nine straight to draw to 31-29 before Aaron Wiggins hit a 3-pointer and Smith dunked off a lob to make it 36-29.
A minute later, Fernando posted up and moved into Borchardt under the basket, knocking him down, before jamming a one-handed dunk. The play brought howls from fans who wanted a foul and a technical on Nebraska coach Tim Miles, who wanted the same thing.
The Terps soon were up by double digits again and on their way to bouncing back from a 69-61 loss at Wisconsin last Friday.
