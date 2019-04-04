There's a different vibe around Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies at this year's Final Four. Unlike the previous two years, they don't have the burden of a record winning streak or an unbeaten season.
One thing is familiar for the Huskies, however: They have to beat rival Notre Dame to reach the championship game.
Heading into their showdown with rival Irish on Friday night, the Huskies have already lost two games this season and don't have as Auriemma put it "the fear of losing" this year.
The Huskies will have to figure out a way to beat the defending champion Irish. UConn and Notre Dame have played six times in the Final Four or national championship game since 2011. They have split the six meetings with the Irish going 3-1 in the semifinals.
"I think it's very competitive and intense. I think it is the best rivalry in women's college basketball," Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said. "I think it's one the fans and teams all look forward to."
Baylor will play Oregon in the first game of the Final Four.
• Chris Beard has never ventured far from the work, work, work approach that guided his career on its winding path through obscure, overlooked coaching jobs.
No reason to change it, not with Beard guiding Texas Tech to college basketball's biggest stage at the Final Four — and now recognition as The Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the year.
Beard earned 20 of 64 votes from the same panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25, with voters submitting ballots before the start of the NCAA Tournament. Beard's team had won a share of its first Big 12 regular-season title at the time of the voting. In the tournament, Texas Tech pushed past top-seeded Gonzaga to win the West and earn its ticket to Minneapolis.
Houston's Kelvin Sampson was second with 13 votes after the Cougars finished with a program-record 33 wins before losing in the Sweet 16.
Beard and Sampson were the only coaches to receive at least 10 votes, with 12 coaches splitting the rest of the ballots.
• Megan Gustafson rewrote the women's basketball record book at Iowa.
The 6-foot-3 center led the nation in scoring for the second straight season, averaging 27.9 points, and became the fourth player to reach 1,000 points in a year. On Thursday, she won The Associated Press women's college basketball player of the year award.
Led by Gustafson, the Hawkeyes reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993. That season, coach Kim Mulkey and Baylor ended their season.
Mulkey was also honored Thursday, taking the AP coach of the year award for the second time. She has led top-ranked Baylor to a 35-1 record and helped the Lady Bears reach the Final Four for the first time since 2012. That was when Mulkey won the coach of the year, leading Baylor to a 40-0 record and the national championship.
• Shemera Williams has de-committed from the Marquette women's program after coach Carolyn Kieger left to take over Penn State's program. Williams, the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin from the Milwaukee Academy of Science, said she is still considering Marquette as one of her options.
Auto racing
Two-time Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin has been undergoing deep brain stimulation surgery as part of his treatment for Parkinson's disease.
Marlin's daughter, Sutherlin House, announced Thursday that Marlin completed the third of four surgery stages this week at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He began the surgery stages March 11.
Marlin was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.
The deep brain simulation surgery treatment involves the delivery of electrical pulses to brain cells in an attempt to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson's.
Recovery from the surgeries is expected to take three months, but can vary depending on the patient.
Marlin, 61, won consecutive Daytona 500 titles in 1994 and 1995.
Golf
Si Woo Kim birdied five of his final eight holes Thursday for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open at San Antonio.
Kim, the 2017 Players Championship winner, leads by a shot over Abraham Ancer, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard and Jhonattan Vegas. He's two ahead of a group that includes Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth at the PGA Tour's last stop before Augusta.
Also at 4 under after 68s are Roberto Diaz, Morgan Hoffmann, Max Homa, Hank Lebioda, Danny Lee, Ryan Moore, Ted Potter Jr., Scott Stallings and Chris Stroud.
