Freshman Christyn Williams scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting and No. 2 Connecticut never lost the lead after the 6:36 mark of the first quarter in dominating No. 1 Notre Dame 89-71 on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.
All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, who was held scoreless by the Irish in the first half, had 15 points, including a three-point play that gave Geno Auriemma’s Huskies a 74-64 lead with 6:08 to play. The Huskies’ biggest lead was 19 points late.
Napheesa Collier added 16 points with 15 rebounds. Crystal Dangerfield scored 13 points and Megan Walker had 12 as the Huskies (7-0) ended a 28-game winning streak at home by Muffet McGraw’s Irish, who beat UConn 91-89 in overtime in last season’s NCAA semifinals on way to their second national championship. In its last 100 games at home, Notre Dame is 97-3 — with all the losses coming against the Huskies.
Jackie Young, who scored 32 against the Huskies last March, led the Irish with 18 points.
No. 3 OREGON 110, LONG BEACH STATE 48: Erin Boley scored 24 points, Sabrina Ionescu set a school record with 17 assists and Oregon (7-0) rolled past Long Beach State (1-7) at Eugene, Ore.
No. 4 BAYLOR 94, No. 18 SOUTH CAROLINA 69: Kalani Brown had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Baylor (7-0) at Columbia, S.C.
No. 5 LOUISVILLE 107, TENNESSEE STATE 52: Asia Durr scored 19 points, Dana Evans added 17 and Louisville (8-0) used several runs over the final three quarters to blow out Tennessee State (0-9) at Louisville.
No. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 67, No. 10 TEXAS 49: Jazzmun Holmes scored 17 points, and Mississippi State beat Texas (7-1) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Austin, Texas
Mississippi State (8-0) led by 17 at halftime, stretched it to 24 in the third quarter and was never really threatened.
Bulldogs senior Teaira McCowen grabbed 12 rebounds to set the school record with 1,109 for her career. The center broke LaToya Thomas’ mark of 1,108.
No. 7 MARYLAND 92, UMBC 61: Stephanie Jones scored 17 points and freshman Shakira Austin added 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland (8-0) at College Park, Md.
GONZAGA 79, No. 8 STANFORD 73: Chandler Smith scored 20 points, including two late free throws, as Gonzaga (8-1) beat Stanford at Spokane, Wash. Kiana Williams scored 18 for Stanford (6-1).
No. 22 MARQUETTE 85, MICHIGAN 74: Erika Davenport scored 21 points and Allazia Blockton had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Marquette beat Michigan at Milwaukee.
Davenport was 9 of 1 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and Blockton hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Amani Wilborn and Danielle King scored 12 points apiece and Natasha Hiedeman had 11 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks for Marquette (6-1).
Men
No. 6 TENNESSSEE 79, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS-CHRISTI 51: Admiral Schofield scored 16 points, Kyle Alexander had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee (6-1) at Knoxville, Tenn.
NO. 16 OHIO STATE 79, MINNESOTA 59: Andre Wesson scored 16 points, Kaleb Wesson had 15 and Ohio State beat Minnesotain the Big Ten opener for both teams at Columbus, Ohio.
C.J. Jackson and Musa Jallow each added 11 points, and Duane Washington Jr., and Kyle Young had 10 apiece to help the Buckeyes improve to 7-1.
Amir Coffey led Minnesota (6-2) with 19 points, and Dupree McBrayer added 13.
