'UAW Local 72' exhibit at Kenosha History Center

KENOSHA — In 1963, Kenosha had the 18th highest average income in the United States. This widespread prosperity was the direct result of the emergence of strong unions in Kenosha, beginning with UAW Local 72 in the 1930s.

An exhibit titled "UAW Local 72" looks at the background of union activity, and the emergence and history of Kenosha's leading labor union. It will be on display through Oct. 31 at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.

Integrated into "UAW Local 72" is an oral history interview with John Drew, former UAW Local 72 president. It was part of the Kenosha History Center and Kenosha Community Media's ongoing oral history project called "Kenosha Voices." Kenoshans were invited to sit down and tell their stories and their history. To participate, send an email to KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org. "Kenosha Voices" is viewable on the Kenosha History Center's YouTube channel.

There is no admission fee to the Kenosha History Center; donations are accepted.

