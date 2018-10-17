Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan each scored and the U.S. women beat rival Canada 2-0 on Wednesday night in the championship match of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament at Frisco, Texas.
The United States improved to 16-0-2 so far in 2018. The team has gone undefeated in 26 straight matches (23-0-3) dating to last year.
Both had already secured spots in next year's World Cup in France with victories in the semifinals. CONCACAF sends the top three finishers in the tournament to the World Cup.
Jamaica earned a trip to France on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Panama in the third-place match at Toyoda Stadium earlier on Wednesday. Panama will still have a chance to qualify for France with a two-legged playoff against Argentina next month.
It will be Jamaica's first trip to the World Cup, and the island nation is the first team from the Caribbean to earn a spot.
The United States, the top-ranked team in the world, is the defending World Cup champion. The Americans beat Japan in the 2015 World Cup final in Canada.
Golf
Laura Davies won the Senior LPGA Championship on Wednesday at chilly and windy French Lick Resort in Indiana to sweep the two senior major events of the year.
Davies birdied the final hole for a 2-under 70 and a four-stroke victory over Helen Alfredsson and Silvia Cavalleri. Still active on the LPGA Tour, the 55-year-old Englishwoman won the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open by 10 strokes in July at Chicago Golf Club.
Davies led wire-to-wire, finishing at 8-under 208 on The Pete Dye Course.
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez is boxing's new $365 million man.
Alvarez has signed an 11-fight deal that his promotional company says is the richest athlete contract in sports history, guaranteeing the Mexican middleweight champion at least that much money to have his fights shown on the sports-streaming service DAZN, beginning with his next bout.
Alvarez will move up in weight to challenge WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden.
Baseball
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has undergone Tommy John surgery on his right elbow that is expected to keep him out of action for much of next season.
Gregorius broke his own club record for home runs by a shortstop by hitting 27 this year. He batted .268 with 86 RBIs.
