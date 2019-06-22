Gyasi Zardes scored two goals in a three-minute span in the second half at Cleveland and the U.S. men's soccer team earned a small sample of revenge with a 6-0 blowout in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday night over Trinidad and Tobago, which handed the Americans a nightmarish loss two years ago.
Aaron Long scored his first two international goals, and Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola had one each during a five-goal barrage in the second half. The U.S. cruised to its second shutout this week and clinched a quarterfinal berth in Philadelphia on June 30.
It was the first matchup between the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago since Oct. 10, 2017, when the Americans, needing only a tie to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, lost 2-1 to the Soca Warriors.
The embarrassing defeat snapped a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances by the Americans and triggered a top-to-bottom overhaul of the men's program, which has operated in the imposing shadow of the powerful U.S. women, seeking their fourth world title in France.
There would be no repeat performance by this revamped U.S. team. The Americans posted their most lopsided win since beating Honduras 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on March 24, 2017, when Pulisic also scored and had a pair of assists.
Hockey
The traditional team-by-team roll call to open the second day of the NHL draft hadn't yet begun when the league's looming salary-cap crunch began overshadowing the final six rounds Saturday.
Norris Trophy-winning defenseman P.K. Subban is off to New Jersey. Forward Patrick Marleau, a 21-year veteran, is headed to Carolina. And center J.T. Miller, one year into a five-year $26.25 million contract, was traded to Vancouver.
The common denominator spurring each of the trades were teams seeking to shed salaries to address more pressing roster needs before the NHL's free agency period opens July 1. And the urgency to make the trades became more real when the league and NHL Players' Association announced next year's salary cap was set at $81.5 million — $1.5 million lower than initially projected.
"We had to make a business decision," Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said about trading Subban.
And then there was Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, who only two days ago suggested there was "a strong chance" Marleau would be back for the final year of his contract.
"I think everyone here knows how we feel about Patrick Marleau and what he has done for our organization," Dubas said, noting he kept Marleau informed of trade talks. "We didn't want to do one of those trades where it was moving a salary or a cap hit that was going to take anybody off our roster."
For Toronto, losing the 39-year-old Marleau — and his $6.2 million salary — provides more flexibility to re-sign 22-year-old Mitchell Marner, a restricted free agent after completing his three-year entry-level contract.
College sports
A University of Connecticut official says the school is working to leave the American Athletic Conference and return to the Big East for basketball and other sports.
The official confirmed Saturday that there have been talks with the Big East, but said they were not aware any invitation had been extended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.