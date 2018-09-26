CALEDONIA — The Racine County Pony Club offers a structured program for people of all ages that want to learn how to ride horses, along with proper care and horsemanship.
Pony Club members start off taking lessons on school horses that are owned by the farm. One of the best teachers any young person could ask for is a trusty school horse that knows its job. In December 2017, the Racine club lost one such beloved member, a 13-year-old gelding named Scout. RCPC has been wanting to invest in a school horse for some time, but a quality horse that has the proper training can cost well over $5,000. This is where Racine native Patricia Becker comes in.
Becker, who grew up in Racine and has been riding since age 3, competes in the Olympic sport of Dressage, also known as “horse ballet.” Last year, Becker became recognized as an Olympic hopeful when she made it onto U.S. Equestrian’s Developing Rider List with her competition horse Freedom (owned by Anne Ramsay). After touching base with the RCPC and offering to donate her time teaching a clinic, which will include eight lessons and a demonstration ride on her Grand Prix horse, Becker was thrilled to find out the proceeds would go towards a lesson horse for club members.
“I wanted very much to give back to a community that has given me so much," said Becker. "I loved the idea of raising money for a school horse so that maybe someone else can get a start and fall in love with the sport that I’ve given my heart to.”
The clinic will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Racine County Pony Club, 5518 W. Highway 31. Spectators are welcome to watch (audit) for a fee, which includes lunch. Email rcpcshows@gmail.com to pre-order a wristband for $30 or purchase one at the door for $40. There will be a silent auction, lunch and other fundraising items available for advance purchase. People can go to the Racine County Pony Club Facebook page for more information.
