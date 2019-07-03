There are ways in which Coco Gauff is just like any other 15-year-old American, watching whatever videos YouTube recommends for her, from makeup tutorials to anything that'll make her laugh.
And then there is what happens when Gauff has a tennis racket in her hands, making her unlike most anyone else in the world — now or ever. With big shots and a calm beyond her years, she followed up her upset of Venus Williams by moving into the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday night via a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia under a closed roof at No. 1 Court.
"It just shows if you really work hard, you can get where you want to go," said Gauff, who received a wild-card invitation for the qualifying competition, then became the youngest player in the professional era to get through those pre-tournament rounds and reach the main draw. "Last week around this time, I didn't know I was coming here. It just shows you have to be ready for everything."
She certainly has looked ready. Hasn't dropped a set yet.
Might be time to start picking on some opponents her own age.
After eliminating the 39-year-old Williams — who won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was born — she needed less than 70 minutes to get past the 30-year-old Rybarikova. Gauff didn't face a break point in the second-round match, and again played cleanly, this time with only 10 unforced errors.
Gauff will next play 28-year-old Polona Hercog of Slovenia.
On the men's side, another teenager, 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, reached the third round. One more victory, and the kid known to many by his initials, "FAA," could be taking on defending champion Novak Djokovic.
The first player born in the 2000s to win a men's match at a major, the 19th-seeded Auger-Aliassime progressed to the third round in his debut at the All England Club with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over French qualifier Corentin Moutet.
"I can recall being 10 years old and playing (for) the first time away from home and being very nervous. Since (I was) very young, you kind of learn how to deal with this pressure, with the stress," he said. "But at different stages of your career, you face different times. Now it's Grand Slams. Maybe one day I'll play finals of these events and I'll be, for sure, extremely nervous. I think it's emotions you can't go against. It comes — and then it all depends on how you deal with it. Today, I was able to deal with it in a good way."
Auger-Aliassime is hardly the only one contemplating the possibility that he could play for a major championship in the not-too-distant future. Much like Gauff, Auger-Aliassime is fascinating folks because of his play, but also his age.
Djokovic moved into the third round by dismissing Denis Kudla of the United States 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic will face 22-year-old Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Friday; Auger-Aliassime takes on 21-year-old Ugo Humbert of France.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.