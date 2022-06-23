U.S. swimmers gain redemption

On a night of redemption for American swimmers, Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and the men’s 4x200 freestyle team claimed three more gold medals for the United States at the world swimming championships on Thursday.

King atoned for missing out on the podium in the 100 breaststroke by winning the 200 breaststroke final for the first time.

“Any time I have a bad swim, I feel like I got a lot of haters out there. And just to be able to prove them wrong, gets me going,” King said.

The 25-year-old finished strongly to clock 2:22.41 and beat Australia’s Jenna Strauch by 0.63. Kate Douglass claimed the bronze for the U.S.

King previously won golds in the 50 and 100 breaststroke at the 2017 and 2019 worlds.

“It’s really nice to be able to kind of complete the set and I guess I’m a decent swimmer now,” King joked of her 10 medals — nine of them gold — from a worlds. Only Caeleb Dressel (15) has claimed more since 2017.

Murphy got the Americans’ second gold of the evening in the men’s 200 backstroke, clocking 1:54.52 to beat Britain’s Luke Greenbank by 0.64 seconds and U.S. teammate Shaine Casas by 0.83.

At 26, Murphy is another relative veteran on the American team. It was his first gold from an individual event at a words, adding to his four from relays.

“I think back to 2014, I was the youngest guy in the team and I had some really good people that were leading us back then. And so it’s cool to think that I’m in a position to mentor the young guys now,” Murphy said. “We’ve got an incredible legacy at USA Swimming. It’s cool to try to pay that forward.”

In the relays, the Americans had some making up to do in the men’s 4x200 freestyle after failing to finish among the medals for the first time ever in that race at the Olympics last year.

Drew Kibler, Carson Foster, Trenton Julian and Kieran Smith duly obliged by clocking 7:00.24 in Thursday’s final to finish more than three seconds ahead of the Australian and British teams.

Horse racing

The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations.

A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer eligible to saddle horses in New York again on Jan. 26. The final decision marks the end of a protracted back and forth about Baffert’s status in the state that began in May 2021.

“This was an impartial and deliberative process that has resulted in a lengthy suspension of the sport’s most prominent trainer,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in statement. “However, this is not simply about Bob Baffert or any one individual but about protecting the integrity of the sport here in New York. Today’s decision advances that goal.”

The ban is shorter than the two years Churchill Downs sidelined Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice who was serving as the NYRA hearing officer previously recommended a two-year suspension.

Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied. A message seeking comment from Baffert or his attorney was not immediately returned.

Obituary

NFL Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny, an elusive running back from the 1950s has died. He was 93.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a news release that McEhlenny died of natural causes on June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death.

Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970, McElhenny’s thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner made him one of the NFL’s top players of the 1950s. He was the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1952 (before the award became official) and made two All-Pro teams, six Pro Bowls and the NFL’s All-Decade squad of the 1950s.

