U.S. struggling in the ATP Cup

Daniil Medvedev beat John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to give Russia two wins from two starts at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia, leaving the U.S. as the only winless team so far in Group D.
Russia followed its 3-0 opening win over Italy with another comfortable victory in Perth on Sunday, clinching the match against the Americans before the US pairing of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram salvaged some pride with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov and Medvedev. Khachanov gave the Russians a winning start with his 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 comeback victory over Taylor Fritz in the first singles.
No. 5-ranked Medvedev was called for a foot-fault on match point, which he unsuccessfully challenged, but then closed out immediately when Isner netted the next service return.
“I thought he definitely did what he does well, which is make a lot of balls, and so I wasn't even close tonight," Isner said. "I didn't quite serve as well as I needed to, there's no doubt.”
The Australians moved atop Group F with a 3-0 sweep of Canada in Brisbane, and Germany's dramatic win over Greece, decided by a super tiebreaker in the doubles, meant the tournament hosts were assured of advancing to the quarterfinals.
German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 17-15 win in the doubles over Michail Pervolarakis and Stefanos Tsisipas, who had earlier trounced Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in the second singles encounter to get Greece level at 1-1.
Bulgaria beat Moldova to make it two wins from two in Group C in Sydney, before Britain edged Belgium 2-1 with a victory in the doubles.
Britain, beaten in the opening match by Bulgaria, secured the bounce-back win with Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury coming out on top in the deciding doubles match. Dan Evans leveled it earlier with a 6-4, 6-4 win over David Goffin after Belgian No. 2 Steve Darcis beat Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-4.
Italy needed victory in the doubles to edge Norway in their best-of-three match encounter earlier Sunday in Perth, and now both teams have 1-1 records in Group D. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini combined to beat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Ruud, who led Norway's opening win over the United States, had beaten Fognini 6-2, 6-2 in the second singles match to level the tie after Stefano Travaglia's 6-1, 6-1 win over Viktor Durasovic gave the Italians an early lead.
The six group winners and the two best second-place teams advance to the playoffs in Sydney.
• Novak Djokovic has voiced concerns about the impact of the devastating wildfires in Australia on tennis’ season-opening major, saying organizers may have to consider delaying the tournament if conditions around Melbourne deteriorate.
Djokovic has won a record seven Australian Open men’s championships at Melbourne Park among his 16 Grand Slam singles titles and will be among the favorites again when the tournament is scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 20.
But with wildfires raging across large parts of the country, already leaving 23 people dead and 1,500 homes destroyed, air quality has become an issue in cities including Sydney, Melbourne and the capital, Canberra.
Djokovic opened his season with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) win for Serbia over South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP Cup in Brisbane on Saturday night and said his own management team had been liaising with Tennis Australia about the impact of the wildfires, particularly in Sydney — where the ATP Cup group stage is underway and where the playoffs and final will be held next week — and in Melbourne.
Djokovic said it was reasonable to consider delaying the start of the tournament because of the extreme conditions “but I think that's probably the very, very last option for anything.
“I think they're going to try to do anything to not delay anything in terms of days and when it starts," he told a news conference. “But if it comes down to ... those conditions affecting the health of players, I think we should definitely consider it.”
Baseball
The biggest lesson Travis Shaw took away from a disappointing season is that this year can't get much worse.
Shaw, who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Toronto Blue Jays late last month, is hoping a change of scenery — and an opportunity to play every day — will help him regain his form.
The 29-year-old infielder hit just .157 with a .281 on-base percentage and .270 slugging over 86 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, his worst in four years in the majors.
"Last year was about as bad as you could possibly go," Shaw said in a conference call with Toronto media. "Physically I was in a good spot, but mentally coming to the field every day (I was) just beating myself up. They say don't look at the scoreboard, just start over each day. And I tried to do that, but I mean that scoreboard stares you in the face every single day.
"I grew a lot mentally over the year and I did make a step forward in that department. I'd never really experienced failure to that level and going through that, I think it's going to help me big time going into this year."
In 2018, Shaw had a career-high 32 home runs and hit .241. In 2017, he hit .273 with 31 homers and 101 RBIs.
Shaw attributed his steep dip in production to a minor adjustment he made to his swing heading into the season. And while he said he was starting to feel back to his usual self by the end of the year, he didn't get a chance to prove that sitting on the bench as the Brewers made their playoff push.