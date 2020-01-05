U.S. struggling in the ATP Cup

But with wildfires raging across large parts of the country, already leaving 23 people dead and 1,500 homes destroyed, air quality has become an issue in cities including Sydney, Melbourne and the capital, Canberra.

Djokovic opened his season with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) win for Serbia over South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP Cup in Brisbane on Saturday night and said his own management team had been liaising with Tennis Australia about the impact of the wildfires, particularly in Sydney — where the ATP Cup group stage is underway and where the playoffs and final will be held next week — and in Melbourne.

Djokovic said it was reasonable to consider delaying the start of the tournament because of the extreme conditions “but I think that's probably the very, very last option for anything.

“I think they're going to try to do anything to not delay anything in terms of days and when it starts," he told a news conference. “But if it comes down to ... those conditions affecting the health of players, I think we should definitely consider it.”

