U.S. stocks end mostly lower after an early rally evaporates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 184.82 points, or 0.6%, to 29,861.55. The Nasdaq rose 62.17 points, or 0.5%, to 12,440.04. Smaller companies held up better than their larger rivals, an indication that investors are feeling more confident about the economy's prospects. The Russell 2000 index gained 2.16 points, or 0.1%, to 1,913.86.

Hospital workers are unloading the first batches of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, following its approval for emergency use by U.S. regulators. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line for vaccinations, and the hope in markets is that a wider rollout next year will help pull the economy back toward normal following its devastation this year.

Such optimism has helped Wall Street's rally broaden out beyond Big Tech stocks, which were pulling the market higher almost singlehandedly earlier in the pandemic, though Monday's pullback dragged down many of the companies that desperately need the economy to get healthier and reopen. American Airlines dropped 2.1%, while Carnival slid 1.8%. Marriott International gave up 1.5%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals soared 29.2% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. It's the first trading day for the stock since AstraZeneca said on Saturday that it would buy the company for $39 billion in cash and stock.