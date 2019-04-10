The United States will open the defense of its CONCACAF Gold Cup title against Guyana on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota, the first competitive match for the Americans in 20 months since their loss at Trinidad and Tobago caused them to miss the 2018 World Cup.
The U.S. will play T&T on June 22 at Cleveland and complete Group D against Panama on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.
The Americans are expected to play a pair of exhibitions in June to prepare for the tournament, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. The U.S. will wind up playing 18 consecutive friendlies since the 2-1 defeat at Couva, Trinidad, on Oct. 10, 2017. The gap between competitive matches will be the longest for the Americans since a loss to Costa Rica on May 31, 1985, their final qualifier for the 1986 World Cup, and a draw at Jamaica on July 24, 1988, their first qualifier for the 1990 World Cup.
Other pairings announced Wednesday by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football were:
Group A: Canada, Cuba, Martinique, Mexico
Group B: Bermuda, Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua
Group C: Curaçao, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica
The United States has 32 wins, one loss and four draws in the group stage of the Gold Cup, losing 2-1 to Panama in 2011 at Tampa, Florida. The Americans had won 13 straight openers before 1-1 draw with Panama in 2017 at Nashville, Tennessee.
• Lionel Messi first felt the thud of Chris Smalling's shoulder into his back. Then the Manchester United defender's flailing right arm swiped across Messi's face, and blood poured from the Barcelona forward's nose.
Already trailing against a dominating Barcelona side, United had to resort to physicality after 30 minutes to try to thwart the five-time European champions at Manchester, England.
It helped prevent any further damage to the scoreline, as Barcelona won the first leg of their quarterfinal 1-0 after United defender Luke Shaw unwittingly helped Luis Suarez's header into the net in the 12th minute.
An equalizer never looked likely, though, with United failing to register a shot on goal in a Champions League game at Old Trafford for the first time since 2005.
Barcelona's goal — initially flagged for offside before being awarded via a video review — came during an exhilarating spell when the visitors' possession exceeded 80 percent.
Women's basketball
Jackie Young said it was a dream come true to be taken first in the WNBA draft.
The Notre Dame guard, who decided to enter the draft early and skip her senior season, was selected No. 1 by the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.
"Since I was a little girl I always wanted to play in the WNBA and now I have my chance," she said.
She's the second Irish player to be drafted first after entering early joining Jewell Loyd, who had the honor in 2015.
It's the third consecutive year the Aces have had the No. 1 pick. They took Kelsey Plum in 2017 when the franchise was still in San Antonio. The Aces then drafted A'ja Wilson last season with the No. 1 pick when the franchise moved to Las Vegas.
Young wasn't thrilled that she didn't have much time to make her decision after the Irish lost the championship game Sunday night to Baylor. She had 24 hours to decide whether she wanted to turn pro or go back to play for the Irish.
"It was definitely a hard process for me," Young said. "I had to sit down, talk to my family, talk to Coach (Muffet) McGraw and make the best decision for me."
Young was the first of five Notre Dame players to be drafted. Arike Ogunbowale, who played for Milwaukee DSHA High School, went fifth to Dallas. Brianna Turner went 11th to the Atlanta Dream. She was later traded to the Phoenix Mercury for Marie Gulich. Jessica Shepard was taken 16th by the Minnesota Lynx. Marina Mabrey was the fifth Notre Dame player to go, drafted 19th by the Los Angeles Sparks.
• Megan Duffy was introduced Wednesday as coach of the Marquette women's basketball team. Duffy, who becomes the program's sixth head coach, signed a six-year contract.
Duffy led Miami of Ohio to to a 44-20 record in appearances in the WNIT in her two years as head coach. She was a four-year letterwinner at Notre Dame from 2002-06, helping the Irish to two Sweet 16 appearances.
She replaces Carolyn Kieger, who accepted the Penn State coaching position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.