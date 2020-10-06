U.S. soccer, Ellis to start coach mentorship program

In the National Women's Soccer League, there is only one female head coach, Sky Blue's Freya Coombe, although Amy LePeilbet is serving as interim head coach of the Utah Royals. U.S. Soccer began offering C license courses to NWSL players at no cost in 2018 as a way of promoting women within the league.

At the college level, only 26.2% of all Division I women's soccer teams were coached by women in 2018, according to the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport. That number dropped from nearly 40% in the late 1990's.

Ellis said she started thinking about the issue after U.S. Soccer announced the scholarship last fall.

"As a little bit of time went past, I thought, what are we actually doing with this?" she said. "And I sat down with the group up there and I said, 'I really want to make a difference.' Because every speaking gig I ever talked to of coaches, they're like, 'Well, where are all the female coaches? And why are the numbers declining?'"

Ellis stepped down as coach of the national team in July 2019, just over three weeks after she led the United States to a second consecutive World Cup title. Vlatko Andonovski was appointed the team's new coach last October.