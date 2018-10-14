The U.S. women’s national team breezed through CONCACAF qualifying at Frisco, Texas to secure a spot in the World Cup next year in France.
The Americans still have to face Canada.
“Just because we qualified for the World Cup doesn’t mean we’re going to take our foot off the gas,” Alex Morgan said. “We want to win this tournament and we always think of playing Canada as an important game for us.”
Morgan and Tobin Heath each scored twice in the first half and United States earned a World Cup berth with a 6-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday night in the semifinals.
Heath’s first came in the first two minutes of the match and she added a second in the 29th. Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Morgan also had first-half goals as the United States built a 5-0 lead.
Morgan’s second goal was a penalty kick in the 84th minute.
Canada, ranked No. 5 in the world, also clinched a spot in France with a 7-0 victory over Panama in the earlier semifinal at Toyota Stadium.
The top three finishers in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship represent the region in France, so the winners of both semifinals earned a berth before the final.
The title match between the United States and Canada and the third-place game are set for Wednesday in Frisco. The fourth-place finisher will face Argentina in a playoff for a spot in France.
Basketball
Jimmy Butler is still suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the opener three days away.
Despite his preference to play elsewhere, signs have begun to point to him staying with the Timberwolves at least to start the season. Butler took part in practice on Sunday, the second time he has done so since training camp began with his trade request as the focal point of the team.
“They want me to go out here and hoop to the best of my abilities,” Butler said. “Make sure I’m healthy, compete, because that’s what I love to do, and do it for the guys in the same jerseys as me.”
Road racing
Kenyan distance-running great Kip Keino is one of seven suspects in a corruption investigation and has been ordered to report to police by the end of Monday to face charges of embezzlement and the misappropriation of more than $545,000.
The two-time Olympic champion and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee is accused of playing a role in the misuse of money meant for Kenyan athletes at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, when he was chairman of the Kenyan Olympic committee.
The money was part of more than $5 million given to Keino’s Olympic committee by the Kenyan government to fund Team Kenya in Rio.
But prosecutors allege Keino was at the head of an Olympic committee rife with corruption.
