U.S. OPEN

NEW YORK — Results Monday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, def. David Goffin (10), Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4.

Kei Nishikori (21), Japan, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Maria Sharapova (22), Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Dominika Cibulkova (29), Slovakia, 6-1, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (20), Japan, def. Aryna Sabalenka (26), Belarus, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2.

