U.S. OPEN

NEW YORK — Results Monday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Kei Nishikori (21), Japan, def. Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (20), Japan, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments