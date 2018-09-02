U.S. OPEN

NEW YORK — Results Sunday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

MEN'S SINGLES

Fourth Round

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (9), Austria, def. Kevin Anderson (5), South Africa, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

John Isner (11), United States, def. Milos Raonic (25), Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Fourth Round

Serena Williams (17), United States, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty (18), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasija Sevastova (19), Latvia, def. Elina Svitolina (7), Ukraine, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

