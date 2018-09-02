U.S. OPEN
NEW YORK — Results Sunday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
MEN'S SINGLES
Fourth Round
Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.
Dominic Thiem (9), Austria, def. Kevin Anderson (5), South Africa, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
John Isner (11), United States, def. Milos Raonic (25), Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Fourth Round
Serena Williams (17), United States, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty (18), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.
Anastasija Sevastova (19), Latvia, def. Elina Svitolina (7), Ukraine, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.