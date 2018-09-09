U.S. OPEN
NEW YORK — Results Sunday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Final
Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Juan Martin del Potro (3), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Final
Coco Vandeweghe, United States and Ashleigh Barty (13), Australia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).
Juniors Men's Singles
Final
Thiago Seyboth Wild (6), Brazil, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
Juniors Women's Singles
Final
Xiyu Wang (3), China, def. Clara Burel (11), France, 7-6, 6-2.
Juniors Men's Doubles
Final
Adrian Andreev, Bulgaria and Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Axel Nefve, United States and Emilio Nava, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
Juniors Women's Doubles
Final
Caty McNally, United States and Cori Gauff (1), United States, def. Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-3, 6-2.
