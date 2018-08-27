U.S. OPEN

NEW YORK — Results Monday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

MEN'S SINGLES

First Round

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (9), 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Jack Sock (18), United States, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-0, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Kyle Edmund (16), Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1.

Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (19), Spain, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2, 2-1, ret.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Fernando Verdasco (31), Spain, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Borna Coric (20), Croatia, def. Florian Mayer, Germany, 6-2, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

John Isner (11), United States, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Damir Dzumhur (24), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

Milos Raonic (25), Canada, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Collin Altamirano, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Grigor Dimitrov (8), Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

First Round

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Simona Halep (1), Romania, 6-2, 6-4.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-0.

Vania King, United States, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (27), Russia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Whitney Osuigwe, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, def. Shuai Zhang, China, 6-3, 6-0.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty (18), Australia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-1, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-1, 7-5.

Barbora Strycova (23), Czech Republic, def. Danielle Lao, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Katerina Bondarenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Anastasija Sevastova (19), Latvia, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Qiang Wang, China, def. Magdalena Rybarikova (31), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-2.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (7), Ukraine, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments