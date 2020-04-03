U.S. experiences worst monthly job losses since 2009

Bridget Hughes had had her work hours cut in half before she was forced to take two weeks off from her job at Burger King and self-isolate after her aunt tested positive for COVID 19. She'll be quarantined until next week. The restaurant where she worked in Kansas City, Missouri, has cut about two-thirds of its staff and is providing drive-thru service only. Hughes, 49, doesn't know when she'll be able to return to work.

She applied for unemployment benefits, but state officials told her it might be up to 30 days before her claim is processed and her first check is issued.

"We were already living paycheck to paycheck," she said. "I don't know if we're going to make rent this month. We are struggling to get food on the table."

A key determinant of the economy's future will be whether businesses can survive the shutdown and quickly rehire those workers who consider themselves to be temporarily laid off. If so, that would help the economy snap back and avoid the type of weak recovery that followed the past three downturns.

But if the virus outbreak forces businesses to stay closed into the late summer, many may go bankrupt or won't have the money to rehire their old employees. That would mean that many workers who now consider themselves on temporary layoff could lose their jobs.