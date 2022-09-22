U.S. deals with skimpy roster

Gregg Berhalter's U.S. roster as the World Cup approaches is as notable for its absences as for those set to play in Friday's warmup against Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany.

Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen are out with injuries for the Japan game and Tuesday's final warmup against Saudi Arabia at Murcia, Spain. Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles.

“It definitely sucks to see some of the guys that are injured at this moment right now,” midfielder Tyler Adams said Thursday. “But it also, in a sense, gives them time to to be healthy for a World Cup.”

Matt Turner, who has played just one match since Arsenal's season started, will be in goal. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long will pair in central defense, and Sam Vines will start at left back.

Rust is a factor: Christian Pulisic has played just 176 minutes this season at Chelsea, Gio Reyna 247 at Dortmund, Sergiño Dest 89 at AC Milan and Luca de la Torre 17 at Celta Vigo.

“We'll manage those guys until they get fatigued and then when they can’t produce their actions anymore, we’ll get them off the field,” Berhalter said. “I think that’s the beauty of having six substitutes. I can imagine at the World Cup some teams will be doing that for players that aren't playing 90 minutes and aren't completely fit."

Basketball

Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all details — such as physicals and league approval — had been completed, which prevented the deal from being announced by either team.

Detroit will become the fifth NBA club for Bogdanovic. He averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season in 69 games, all of them starts, and has averaged 15.0 points in eight seasons with Brooklyn, Indiana, Washington and Utah.

Olynyk is also joining his fifth team, after stints with Boston, Miami, Houston and the Pistons. He played in 40 games for Detroit last season, averaging 9.1 points.

Lee averaged 5.6 points in each of his first two NBA seasons, both with the Pistons. He appeared in 85 games for Detroit, all but seven of them off the bench.

• Jalen Hill, who played basketball at UCLA for three seasons until leaving last year for personal reasons, has died, according to his family and the university. He was 22.

His family posted on Instagram Tuesday that Hill had died after going missing in Costa Rica. No further details were provided.

Hill, a forward-center from Corona, California, averaged 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting 40 of 77 career games for the Bruins during three seasons.

Obituary

College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died.

The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died Wednesday. He was 93.

Mudra's nickname was “Dr. Victory” because of his success at every level, coaching all his college games from the press box instead of on the sidelines. He won the College Division national title at North Dakota in 1965 and the Division II championship at Eastern Illinois in 1978. He retired from coaching in 1988 with a career record of 200-81-4 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.