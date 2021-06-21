Tyree S Carter, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), disorderly conduct.
READ DOCUMENTS HERE: Although he has been cleared to return to the classroom, Burlington High School Teacher Jeff Taff was found in a recent investigation to have engaged in many instances of poor judgment and a lack of professionalism, newly released investigative reports show.
Racine police report two separate possible drownings Saturday at North Beach and Zoo Beach.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Jeffery Erickson died Monday from leukemia complications connected to his career as a Caledonia firefighter. He was 56. The last several years he was alive, made possible by a bone marrow transplant, were “very special,” daughter Brittany Erickson said.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly had cocaine, LSD and meth in his car after he fled from a traffic stop this week.
Go to Culver’s right now and you can still get ButterBurgers, crinkle-cut fries and all the custard you want, but you can’t get one popular item: Buffalo chicken tenders. It's blamed on a lot of factors, from COVID-19 to TikTok.
The two new buildings announced last month to be built in the tax incremental district that was set up for Foxconn four years ago will be an expansion of Sturtevant's Enterprise Business Park.
When the teen confronted the man during the act, the man allegedly said to her “Sorry, I’m tweaking."
Chase Bank has disclosed plans to close its branch in Downtown Burlington, vacating not only a popular business in the Loop but also a historic property that has included a bank since the 1840s, making it Wisconsin's longest continually-operating bank.
When Andrea Beaugrand-Jorgensen was diagnosed with colon cancer in February at the age of 39, there were things she did not have, like health insurance.
Working part-time, she did not have $800/month to buy into her employer’s benefits package.
However, as is typical of people who are genuine and kind, she was rich in people who loved her.
Beaugrand-Jorgensen’s friends and family did not want to just talk about supporting her, they wanted to do something really meaningful to ease her situation.
The first effort, a GoFundMe page, was launched in late February by Malacara and has raised about $23,000 to date, helping cover medical costs and also a trip for Beaugrand-Jorgensen to take to Disney World with her daughter.
And that was just the start of it.
