Tyler Lee Harris, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
After being forced out of the Racine convenience store, the woman allegedly came back to the store wielding a knife sharpener and used it to do more damage.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into a parked car and launched into the air during police chase, told officers he smoked “high quality…
It all started with getting off Twinkies and walking a corridor at work. Now, a Racine County man has accomplished such dramatic weight-loss success that he has become a national celebrity.
Multiple witnesses have come forward to point to Donley Carey as the person who killed DeMarcus Anderson in February 2020 in the private club of Sin City Motorcycle Club on Memorial Drive in Racine.
A mistrial was declared Friday in a murder trial in Racine County after a defense attorney made comments the judge considered "way over the top."
There are three main focuses for the new hospital, which employs 550: providing patients with advanced technology, operating the facility sustainably and continuing to provide "personal, compassionate care" to Advocate Aurora patients.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a minor with a metal pole.
Proceedings have been suspended in a murder case while the defendant waits months for treatment ordered after a competency hearing.
"You take away a life, you shouldn't have a life. But, we can't control that. I'm just asking you please give him as much time as possible," said the grandmother of Arkaydin Howard, the infant who died nearly three years ago.
