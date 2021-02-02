 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler J Lynch
0 comments

Tyler J Lynch

  • 0
Tyler Lynch

Tyler J Lynch, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500-10,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News