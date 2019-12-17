Ty' Rese West's family to make 'significant announcement' today, argue shooting was 'murder'

RACINE — The family of Ty’ Rese West, the 18-year-old Racine resident fatally shot by a Mount Pleasant Police officer on June 15, plans to make a “significant announcement” Tuesday afternoon outside the Racine Police Department, according to a news release.
A report from District Attorney Tricia Hanson concluded that Sgt. Eric Giese shot West in self-defense after a foot chase and ensuing struggle in which West allegedly reached for a gun, but the family will make the argument that “this was really just city-sanctioned murder,” said Eric Russell, an activist with the Chicago-based Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois.
Reached by phone Tuesday morning, Russell would not get into specific details of what the announcement — scheduled for 4 p.m. outside the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. — will entail but said, “I can tell you emphatically that the family absolutely refutes the report from the district attorney. We think it’s just an absolute insult to the intelligence of our community, the family.”
The news alert regarding the announcement was sent jointly by the Tree of Life Justice League and Chicago-based Action Injury Law Group.
“This case represents yet another tragic and unjustified shooting of a young black teenager,” civil rights attorney Andrew Stroth, a managing partner of Action Injury Law Group, said in a statement. He could not immediately be reached for comment by phone Tuesday morning.
An independent investigation conducted “refutes a lot of the so-called facts and narrative that’s been put forth,” Russell said. Russell called for Giese to be fired from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and indicted for the shooting.
Monique West, Ty’ Rese’s mother, previously said she planned to take the case to federal court. She declined to comment on the announcement Tuesday morning.
Ty' Rese West in Kenosha
West's bike
Where shooting occurred
ALERT LANGUAGE: Body cam footage shows police sgt. tell his side of Ty' Rese West shooting
June 15 audio of Sgt. Eric Giese talking to Racine County Dispatch, Ty' Rese West shooting
Gun in grass 2
Gun in grass 3
Gun in grass, body cam
Autopsy
Sgt. Eric Giese
Sgt. Eric Giese, backside
DA Tricia Hanson's decision on officer-involved death
Hundreds demonstrate outside courthouse as they await decision on West shooting
At least 300 demonstrators stood outside the Racine County Courthouse, holding signs and yelling chants, as they awaited the district attorney's decision to not charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.
Photos by Christina Lieffring and Adam Rogan.