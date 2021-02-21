Ty Gibbs stuns grandfather, wins in first career NASCAR race

Joe Gibbs, a member of the NASCAR and Pro Football Hall of Fames, watched stoically from behind the pit stand. Shielded by a mask, he gave no indication of emotion. But as his grandson crossed the finish line, his glasses fogged and he hugged a Joe Gibbs Racing team member.

Joe Gibbs Racing has five Cup Series championships, 185 Cup wins and four Daytona 500 victories — none as emotionally fulfilling as this Xfinity stunner. When Joe Gibbs called home to speak to his wife, Pat, he said she was crying too hard to talk.

“This is such an experience for our family,” Joe Gibbs said. “I’ve been blessed to enjoy so much, but this, he had not made a lap in the car. We didn’t dream about him being up front like that.

“This is the only thing Ty has wanted to do since he was 2-years-old. Any parent or grandparent would tell you, it’s like a dream come true.”

Ty Gibbs dropped to his knees beside his Toyota and bowed his head into his hands.

Then he admitted he didn’t know how to do burnouts, either.

“I don’t even know what’s going on,” he said. Gibbs choked on tears, wiped away his eyes and apologized for giving a poor interview.