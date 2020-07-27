Twp MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Atlanta might have been the source of the Marlins' outbreak. They played exhibition games there Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, after both showed symptoms of COVID-19.

"I think it's really important to trace how it occurred. That's the one thing we need to know first before you jump to a lot of different conclusions," Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

"If there was a breach of protocol by any of those players, then it's more easily explainable, and if not, then it becomes more problematic. I would just wait and see, let them trace things back, try to figure out why it occurred, and then you start creating your conclusions or drawing your plan up to solve it."

Note

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season.

He is headed to the injured list after just one inning of work in his debut as a Texas Rangers starter. He has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder and is not expected to make another start this season — if he pitches at all.