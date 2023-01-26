Two women, 31 and 33, die in I-94 crash in Racine County

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
They have been identified as Tracie N. Totton, 31, and Ashley D. Stone, 33, both of Milwaukee.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. and was one of about 15 crashes that the Sheriff’s Office responded to around that time as a result of the winter weather storm traveling through the area, according to Sheriff Lt. Michael Luell.
The Major Crash Assistance Team along with the State Patrol were called in to help with the investigation, but Luell said weather is “very much” believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The crash reportedly involved three vehicles. A semi was pulled over on the side of the road rear the Highway 20 off-ramp. A vehicle is believed to have slowed down for the semi, when a car behind it hit it and then hit the semi on the side of the road.
49 photos from National Night Out 2022 around Racine and Mount Pleasant
Father and Daughter
Derrick Seay, right, and his daughter Skylar Seay during National Night Out at the George Bray YMCA.
Alex Rodriguez
Police Cadet Gregory Sanders
Racine Police Department Cadet Gregory Sanders smiles at the kickoff event for National Night Out 2022 on Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
A familiar face
McGruff the Crime Dog made an appearance at several of the community centers during National Night Out Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Kids playing Cornball
Alex Rodriguez
Isaiah Price
Isaiah Price helps set up a bounce house during National Night Out Tuesday at Hamilton Park,
1732 Howe St, Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Time for a meeting
Left to right: Miss Racine
Maria Jose Castillo, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Alyssa Bohm, Committee member for Miss Racine, engage in conversation during National Night Out at Hamilton Park 1732 Howe St., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Racine Playgrounds
From left: Akari Woods, Ezekiel King and Makenna Anderson.
Alex Rodriguez
Charles Beal
Charles Beal, staff member for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, mans the grill Tuesday During National Night Out at Hamilton Park.
Alex Rodriguez
Marcus Martin and Larry Rush
Alex Rodriguez
'Quiero una foto conmigo y mi hermano'
From Left: Carlos Lucio-Olivera, Margarita Olivera, and Luis Olivera attend National Night Out Tuesday at Hamilton Park,1732 Howe Street, Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Affermation Allies
John Kidd, left, of Focus on Community, helps kids make craft figures called Affermation Allies Tuesday During National Night Out at Hamilton Park, 1732 Howe St., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Scion Underwood
Alex Rodriguez
Antonio Ware and Mark Geater
Alex Rodriguez
Down we go!
Alexandria Thomas, Back, and Marshawn Barnes slide down a slide together in August during National Night Out at Hamilton Park, 1732 Howe St., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Aquel Jackson and Aubery Hale
Aquel Jackson, left, and Aubery Hale smile for the camera.
Alex Rodriguez
hanging out
Mercedes Jackson, right, and Autumn Knight during National Night Out at Safe Haven,
1030 Washington Ave #1762, Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Little help mom?
Elianna Harris emerges from the foam pit covered in foam during National Night Out at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer,
2417 Drexel Ave., Racine. Moments later, her mom, Nicole Blakely, helped clear the suds.
Alex Rodriguez
Let me see what I can do
Nicole Blakely, left, has other ideas on how to clear the foam from her daughter's, Elianna Harris, face Tuesday during National Night Out at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer,
2417 Drexel Ave, Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Foam everywhere
Two kids cover themselves in foam being shot out of a cannon into a pit Tuesday during National Night Out at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer,
2417 Drexel Ave., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Missed a spot
Alex Rodriguez
Nailed it
Wesley Brooks makes his way down a bouncy slide Tuesday during National Night Out at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer,
2417 Drexel Ave, Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Might as well jump!
Alex Rodriguez
Do i have something on my face?
Zedan Garcia, right, and his friend Ezequiel Mata Peralta hang around the foam pit Tuesday during National Night Out at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer,
2417 Drexel Ave, Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Don't let go!
Neftali Garcia, left, holds her father Andy Garcia's hand in a sea of foam Aug. 2 during National Night Out at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer,
2417 Drexel Ave., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
More foam!
Josiah Adams, center, makes his way through the foam pit relatively dry Tuesday during National Night Out at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer,
2417 Drexel Ave, Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Hi mom!
Brianna Mosley, right, lifts her daughter, Ka' Niyah Mosley, into the evening sun Tuesday at the Caesar Chavez Center,
2221 Douglas Ave., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Concentrating
Chase Acuna, left, gets his face painted by Rebecca Christianson during National Night Out at the Caesar Chavez Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Girl Power
Sin'Cre Long, left, and Jai Hayes walk around showing off their new face paint during National Night Out at the Caesar Chavez Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Let's dance, ladies
A group of girls dance to a DJ during National Night Out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center,
1134 Dr Martin Luther King Dr. , Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Get the team together
Donny Barnes, Center, plays a game of football with a group of boys during National Night Out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1134 Dr Martin Luther King Dr. , Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Making the play
Micheal Simpson, left, and Jameir Herron.
Alex Rodriguez
always inside the lines
Ray Ray Johnson in the middle of coloring during National Night Out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1134 Dr Martin Luther King Dr., Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Family that swings together
From top: Richard Martin pushes his daughters, Cali and Rihanna Martin, on a swing set during National Night Out at the Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP house,
2237 Mead St., Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Getting up there
Alexia Carmona climbs on a rock wall Tuesday at the Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP house, 2237 Mead St.
Alex Rodriguez
Flower power
Omar Daniel, right, shows off a balloon flower during National Night Out at the Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP house, 2237 Mead St., Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Big balloon
From Top: April Falaschi, Omar Dyer and Omar Daniel.
Alex Rodriguez
Fearless
London Armond makes it to the top of the rockwall during National Night Out at the Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP house, 2237 Mead St., Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Sister spin together
Ja'nalia Mcmillan, right, and her sister Gia'vani during National Night Out at the Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP house, 2237 Mead St., Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
A great night out!
Ja'nalia Mcmillan, right, and her sister Gia'vani during National Night Out at the Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP House, 2237 Mead St., Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hansen
Alex Rodriguez
Racine County Sheriff Captain Cary Madrigal
Madrigal
Alex Rodriguez
Vice President. Director. Master Chef.
Darryl Anderson, vice president of social responsibility and director for the George Bray YMCA , mans the grill Tuesday at the George Bray YMCA during National Night Out. The George Bray YMCA is one of the community centers with NNO activities earlier in the day.
Alex Rodriguez
Right behind you
Jayden Cobb, left, and Elias Bueno-Phillips enjoy a bouncy castle all to themselves Tuesday at the George Bray YMCA,
924 Center St.
Alex Rodriguez
Up top!
Cedric Phillips, left, and his son, Elias Bueno-Phillips, exchange a high-five while Elias emerges from a bounce castle Tuesday at the George Bray YMCA, 924 Center St., during National Night Out.
Alex Rodriguez
Big air
Jaylin Dyess, center, takes a jump shot during a game of basketball with a group of boys Tuesday afternoon at the George Bray YMCA, 924 Center St., during National Night Out. The George Bray YMCA is one of the community centers in Racine that had its NNO activities during the day.
Alex Rodriguez
Sharing a laugh
From left: Jermaine Sheppard, left, and LaTanya Hamilton, center, share a laugh with Tanya Williams, building administrator for the George Bray YMCA, Tuesday during National Night Out. Hamilton is the founder of LaTanya's Bags of Love, an organization that distributes bags of hygiene products to community members. Email
latanyabagsoflove@gmail.com to get more information or support her efforts, or go to bit.ly/3SijLlM to join her Facebook group.
Alex Rodriguez
Derrick Seay
Derrick Seay, of the Credible Messengers Movement, left, and his fiancée, Ushika Long, attended National Night Out Tuesday at the George Bray YMCA, 924 Center St.
Alex Rodriguez
Tanya Williams and Tyran Pinkins
Tanya Williams, left, and Tyran Pinkins
Alex Rodriguez
