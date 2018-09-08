RACINE — A two-vehicle crash in front of Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave., sent two people to the hospital Saturday.
The crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. A van going east on Kinzie Avenue crossed the center line and collided with a truck going west, according to police on scene.
The driver of the van and a passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital.
Police did not know the extent of the injuries.
