Traffic Accident on Kinzie
 STEPHANIE JONES, stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A two-vehicle crash in front of Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave., sent two people to the hospital Saturday. 

The crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. A van going east on Kinzie Avenue crossed the center line and collided with a truck going west, according to police on scene. 

The driver of the van and a passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital. 

Police did not know the extent of the injuries. 

