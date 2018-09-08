Crews on Saturday afternoon clean up at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in front of Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave. The collision, at about 3 p.m., sent two people to the hospital. A van going east on Kinzie Avenue crossed the center line and collided with a truck going west, according to police on scene. The driver of the van and a passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital. Police did not know the extent of the injuries.