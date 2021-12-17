Two students apprehended in threat-filled day

RACINE — A social media trend includes vague threats of school violence, forcing schools across the nation to respond to threats as if they are real even if they are most likely fake. That trend has now reached multiple Racine County schools and police departments.

Two Racine-area juveniles have been apprehended by police in regard to "threats" directed at three Racine area schools that were found "not to be credible," the Racine Police Department announced in a news release Friday morning.

Badger High School in Lake Geneva released all of its students at 10 a.m. Friday in an early dismissal. "Action is being taken, even though we feel the threat is not credible," the school's principal said in a Facebook post. Several other school districts in Wisconsin closed schools Friday, including Chippewa Falls Area, McDonell Area Catholic Schools, Sussex Hamilton and Platteville, according to a Patch.com report.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Racine County and throughout the U.S. have said they have stepped up their presences at schools as a precautionary measure.

Burlington High School received several tips from concerned community members on Tuesday night that they had heard of vague threats alluding to school violence that could occur sometime that week. The district, according to spokesperson Julie Thomas, quickly coordinated with the Burlington Police Department to verify that it was not a viable threat and that students were safe to attend classes Wednesday.

"Within 12 hours, BASD administration and Burlington Police Department were able to identify the post's originator, who resides in the state of Rhode Island. The original post/incident was completely outside of BASD and coincidentally involved a student with the same name as a BASD student," said a district communication to families.

Popular social-media app

The investigation, according to Thomas, also revealed that the post was related to a social media trend originating on the popular social media app, TikTok. The trend involves a vague picture that alludes to possible school violence on Dec. 17.

TikTok's official Twitter account asserted Friday that threats were not being made on its platform, but rather that there were only discussions of rumored threats rather than actual threats. "We've exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing. What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe. Local authorities, the FBI, and DHS have confirmed there's no credible threat, so we're working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy. If we did find promotion of violence on our platform, we'd remove and report it to law enforcement. Media reports have been widespread and based on rumors rather than facts, and we are deeply concerned that the proliferation of local media reports on an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring real world harm."

A notice to Waterford elementary school families described the post as "a threat to school safety 'for every school in the USA, even elementary,' on Friday, December 17 ... While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously."

The letter, from Waterford Graded School District Administrator Ed Brzinski, continued: "Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children's social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away."

The nature of the alleged threats that led to the two Racine arrests Friday was not detailed by the RPD, nor were the identities of the juveniles revealed. The schools involved were also not named.

13-year-old had unloaded gun at school

This comes just one week after a 13-year-old boy was arrested Dec. 10 for possession of an unloaded firearm while inside of Mitchell School. An investigation of that incident revealed there was “no plan or intention of targeting students or staff,” according to the Racine Police Department.

This trend is not unique to even Wisconsin as schools across the nation have reported similar situations this week. On Wednesday morning, according to Racine Unified School District spokesperson Stacy Tapp, RUSD began to catch wind of the rumors and later had a couple of anonymous callers making threats, which the district was able to confirm were not credible.

"We did receive some anonymous calls this afternoon, and I know we got a couple and so did another district, but we were able to identify rather quickly where those calls came from were able to address it," Tapp said. "So in that situation, we were able to address the person or persons responsible, but I believe that it stems from the TikTok challenge."

On Thursday, a Baltimore Fox TV affiliate reported: "According to police, the original TikTok challenge was for students to skip school on Dec. 17 and at some point, the challenge was changed to a school shooting threat."

Racine-based Siena Catholic Schools, although it did not receive a threat, communicated with families after getting word from from the Milwaukee Archdiocese. While Siena had no active threats, Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Gardner said it was important to communicate with families.

"In the climate that we're in right now, we take all of those threats seriously, and felt it was important to let our families our faculty and staff know that we are aware of this," Gardner said.

At the beginning of the school year, school administrations faced challenges arising from other TikTok trends, including one where students stole soap dispensers from bathrooms. The current threat, Tapp said, likely was born out of those earlier trends.

While none of the threats appear to be legitimate, districts have communicated that they are taking them seriously and are in communication with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students. School leaders also are asking families to speak with their students about social media and the seriousness of the situation.

"But we felt it was a good opportunity to not only talk to families, but hopefully, families will talk to their students about online behavior, and the importance of understanding that threats and things like that can really cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for a number of people," Gardner said.

State response

Later Friday morning, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement on Twitter: "With the recent events around the country impacting school safety, I am reminding Wisconsin families about the importance of letting school officials and law enforcement know about any threats to school safety.

"The DOJ Office of School Safety’s threat reporting system, Speak Up, Speak Out, is available for students, parents, school officials, and anyone else who has a tip regarding potential danger to school safety. Anyone with information is encouraged to report to http://speakup.widoj.gov or by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1."

