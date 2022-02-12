Two shot in Friday incident

RACINE — Two people were shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital, the Racine Police Department said, which responded to the scene at 3:15 p.m.

No suspects are in custody.

Two other shots-fired incidents were reported Friday afternoon in Racine, one near the intersection of Ninth Street and Memorial Drive and the other in the 800 block of 10th Street. No injuries were reported from those incidents.

Accidental shooting

A man in Mount Pleasant accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun Friday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported; the man’s wife drove him from Emmertsen Road to Ascension All Saints Hospital where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

It is always advised to ensure a firearm is not loaded when cleaning it.

