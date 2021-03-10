 Skip to main content
Two receive prestigious Herb Kohl Award
Two receive prestigious Herb Kohl Award

BURLINGTON — The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 317 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 101 teachers, 16 principals and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships were given to 200 graduating high school students.

Catholic Central High School announces two recipients of this prestigious award. Luke Gillmore, a CCHS senior, is the recipient of 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Excellence Scholar. Michelle Dean, CCHS science teacher, is the recipient of the 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow. It has been nearly 30 years since a faculty member at CCHS has been bestowed this award.

The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. Since then the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.

“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”

