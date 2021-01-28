Two of the three officers present during Jacob Blake shooting are back on duty

KENOSHA — Two police officers who were on the scene when Officer Rusten Sheskey shot and partially paralyzed Jacob Blake, triggering several nights of violent protests in Kenosha, have returned to duty, according to police officials. Sheskey remains on leave.
The update announced Wednesday comes as Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, remains on administrative leave while a police review board examines the case.
Sheskey was placed on administrative leave following Blake’s shooting along with Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek. Arenas and Meronek returned to duty Jan. 20, according to a police statement issued Wednesday.
“Officers Arenas and Meronek were not charged with a crime and after review by the Kenosha County District Attorney and an independent investigator, former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, the actions taken by the officers were reasonable and justified,” the statement said.
Arenas, who was standing just feet away from Blake and Sheskey when the shots were fired, told investigators that he believed the shooting was justified and that Sheskey acted in self-defense.
Protests
Hundreds of people were arrested and multiple businesses were destroyed during protests following Blake's shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager from Antioch, Illinois, is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during one night of violence.
The officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault when a pocketknife fell from his pants during a scuffle. Blake said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. Blake later stated he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle, and that he didn't know officers had pulled their guns on him that he didn't know guns were pulled on him.
Sheskey told investigators that he feared that Blake was going to stab him, so he opened fire. Blake family attorney Ben Crump, however, has questioned whether Blake threatened Sheskey with a knife, saying “nowhere does the video footage show a knife extended and aimed to establish the requisite intent.”
Witnesses, as well as Sheskey and Arenas, reportedly told investigators they saw Blake twist toward officers with knife in hand when the shots were fired.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Jan. 5 declined to file charges against Sheskey, concluding he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he acted in self-defense.