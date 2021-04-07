Two new voices for RUSD board: Challenger who fought for schools to be reopened defeats incumbent

Docksey fought to reopen schools

"I’m really excited," Docksey said after unofficial results were published. "There's no polling in this type of race so it's impossible to gauge how it will go."

Docksey said that when she was campaigning she heard from many District 5 voters who send their kids to private schools or schools outside the district because they have been frustrated with the lack of positive change at Racine Unified.

"I heard from a lot of voters who are frustrated that Unified has been in decline for a long time and they don’t see anything being done to change that," Docksey said.

Over the past year, while Unified school buildings were closed to most students and the vast majority of them were learning virtually, Docksey regularly attended board meetings and advocated for the reopening of schools. She also spoke during the January “Rally For Choice” when Unified parents gathered to demand that school buildings be reopened to students who wanted to return to in-person learning.

Students who were interested began a phased return to Unified buildings — which is now complete — on March 1.