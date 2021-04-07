Two new voices for RUSD board: Challenger who fought for schools to be reopened defeats incumbent

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board will have two new voices on it following Tuesday's election.
Jane Barbian lost her District 5 seat on the Racine Unified School Board to challenger Ally Docksey, who received 1,577 votes to Barbian's 1,144, according to unofficial initial election results from the Racine County Clerk.
Auntavia Jackson came out on top with 445 votes to beat opponent Carmella Venturini's 210 to represent Racine Unified School Board's District 6.
Racine Unified School Board members serve three-year terms with a salary of $300 per month.
Jackson 'feeling good'
"I’m feeling good," Jackson said seconds after she learned that she had won the race.
Jackson said she was "excited" to be the voice of District 6 and to get to work uplifting Racine Unified's children and families.
Jackson will replace John Heckenlively, a stalwart progressive who commonly backed positions supported by the district’s teachers union, Racine Educators United.
REU placed its backing behind Jackson in this election.
District 6 covers Downtown Racine and the surrounding area.
"Going into it this morning, I was very optimistic and feeling very good so I was quite surprised at the results," Venturini said. "I wish my opponent the best of luck and I hope that she can do good things."
Docksey fought to reopen schools
"I’m really excited," Docksey said after unofficial results were published. "There's no polling in this type of race so it's impossible to gauge how it will go."
Docksey said that when she was campaigning she heard from many District 5 voters who send their kids to private schools or schools outside the district because they have been frustrated with the lack of positive change at Racine Unified.
"I heard from a lot of voters who are frustrated that Unified has been in decline for a long time and they don’t see anything being done to change that," Docksey said.
Over the past year, while Unified school buildings were closed to most students and the vast majority of them were learning virtually, Docksey regularly attended board meetings and advocated for the reopening of schools. She also spoke during the January “Rally For Choice” when Unified parents gathered to demand that school buildings be reopened to students who wanted to return to in-person learning.
Students who were interested began a phased return to Unified buildings — which is now complete — on March 1.
Barbian served one term on the board after first being elected in 2018. She said that she is disappointed but wishes Docksey the best.