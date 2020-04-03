Two men sought for reportedly following, photographing jogger

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two men who reportedly followed a female jogger and took photos of her on the county's west end.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, a female Racine County resident was jogging on a rural road when two men in a white GMC panel van turned around and started following her, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

The van pulled next to the female, reportedly photographed her as they drove past and then drove away, driving west on Old Yorkville Road. The van then turned south on Highway U and west on Highway 20.

The female described the two men as middle age Hispanic males wearing baseball caps and sunglasses.

The jogger got a picture of the white GMC panel van, which had no front license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.