Two men have died since Saturday in the Racine County Jail

According to the Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the death for the first time publicly Tuesday afternoon, Ditello-Scott was in jail custody by 5:30 a.m. Saturday and “was provided with basic necessities.” By 7 a.m., the RCSO reported that Ditello-Scott was snoring and sleeping in his holding cell, but then when he was checked on before 8 a.m., he was “yellow in color and not breathing.

“Medical professionals provided emergency care to Ronquale, but, unfortunately, he could not be revived,” RCSO reported. “Ronquale was pronounced dead at the jail.”

Tuesday night death

The second man who died at the jail was Malcolm I. James, 27, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

He was arrested Friday night by the Racine Police Department after he allegedly set his apartment building on fire during a mental health crisis; according to charging documents, he allegedly called police on himself, saying he didn’t want to die and that he “just didn’t know what to do.”