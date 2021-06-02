Two men have died since Saturday in the Racine County Jail

RACINE — Two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has reported.
Few details have been released regarding the men’s deaths. The Journal Times has requested the autopsy reports for both men.
Saturday morning death
The first man who died in the jail over the past week was 22-year-old Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. for whom the cause of death has not been confirmed.
According to two women close to Ditello-Scott — McKayla Mackey, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter; and his fiancée, Heather Blersch, who is pregnant with Ditello-Scott’s second child, a son who is due in September — Ditello-Scott had spent time with friends in Milwaukee on Friday night before driving toward home in Whitewater.
After receiving a report of a car “swerving in and out of its lane of travel” at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported pulling over and arresting Ditello-Scott on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Deputies reported finding “multiple forms of marijuana” and other “open intoxicants” in the vehicle. He allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana before driving.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the death for the first time publicly Tuesday afternoon, Ditello-Scott was in jail custody by 5:30 a.m. Saturday and “was provided with basic necessities.” By 7 a.m., the RCSO reported that Ditello-Scott was snoring and sleeping in his holding cell, but then when he was checked on before 8 a.m., he was “yellow in color and not breathing.
“Medical professionals provided emergency care to Ronquale, but, unfortunately, he could not be revived,” RCSO reported. “Ronquale was pronounced dead at the jail.”
Tuesday night death
The second man who died at the jail was Malcolm I. James, 27, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
He was arrested Friday night by the Racine Police Department after he allegedly set his apartment building on fire during a mental health crisis; according to charging documents, he allegedly called police on himself, saying he didn’t want to die and that he “just didn’t know what to do.”
According to a Wednesday morning news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that did not mention James by name: “During his time in the jail, based upon his recent suicide attempt, the suspect was placed on suicide close watch in a high visibility cell. During this same time, the suspect engaged in multiple acts of self-harm where he would, amongst other acts, violently smash his head into a concrete wall. On one occasion, the suspect’s self-harming behavior was serious enough that the Sheriff’s Office transported the suspect to a hospital for additional medical attention.”
On Tuesday night, according to the RCSO, James “was again smashing his head into a concrete wall so violently that it was audible to jail staff. When the jail staff took steps to medically evaluate the suspect and prevent him from harming himself, he experienced a medical event which led to him becoming unresponsive. Medical staff, which was present and standing by, immediately provided medical care and additional emergency personnel were summoned to the jail. Ultimately, the suspect did not regain consciousness, and he was pronounced dead.”
Investigation
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating both deaths, as is customary since law enforcement agencies are not allowed under Wisconsin law to investigate deaths their agency was involved in.
According to the RCSO, all jail staff who attended to James immediately before his death have been placed on administrative leave.