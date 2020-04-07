Two men arrested in separate stabbing incidents on both ends of the county

RACINE COUNTY — Two men were reported in custody after separate stabbing incidents on both ends of the county on less than 24 hours time.

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a woman in Racine, reportedly causing life-threatening injuries.

And a Union Grove man remained in custody as of Tuesday after a slashing incident Monday afternoon in Union Grove.

At 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of North Main Street for a disturbance, according to a Racine Police Department news release. When officers arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Due to her injuries, she was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

A man was taken into custody at the scene; however, he had not been named by police as of Tuesday. Police said there would be updates on the woman's condition as more information becomes available.

The Union Grove man was arrested Monday after allegedly cutting a family member with a butcher knife.