Two men arrested in separate stabbing incidents on both ends of the county

RACINE COUNTY — Two men were reported in custody after separate stabbing incidents on both ends of the county on less than 24 hours time.
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a woman in Racine, reportedly causing life-threatening injuries.
And a Union Grove man remained in custody as of Tuesday after a slashing incident Monday afternoon in Union Grove.
At 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of North Main Street for a disturbance, according to a Racine Police Department news release. When officers arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Due to her injuries, she was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
A man was taken into custody at the scene; however, he had not been named by police as of Tuesday. Police said there would be updates on the woman's condition as more information becomes available.
The Union Grove man was arrested Monday after allegedly cutting a family member with a butcher knife.
At 2:54 p.m. Monday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a assault in progress at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Avenue in the Village of Union Grove, according to a sheriff's press release.
It was reported that there were two men and one woman in the residence. The woman called 911 and said that her uncle had cut her father with a butcher knife and her father was bleeding from his head.
When the deputies arrived, they were able to take the victim and woman out of the residence to safety. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening laceration to his forehead and was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and was released.
The suspect, 63-year-old Robert Moorehead, of Union Grove, was taken into custody with no additional injuries to anyone, sheriff's officials said.
Moorehead was being held as of Tuesday at the County Jail on pending charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer, with domestic violence enhancers.
