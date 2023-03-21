People looking for a job after completing school, looking to further their careers or looking for a change of pace regarding their employment will have multiple opportunities to find something new this Wednesday.

Two career fairs will be happening around the county.

The Racine Spring 2023 Job Fair will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the Delta Marriot Racine, 7111 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant.

The event will have about 30 companies looking to hire people for full- and part-time jobs, as well as seasonal and intern positions, in fields that include administrative work, manufacturing and health care.

This event is hosted by Wisconn Valley Media Group in partnership with Equus Workforce Solutions and Southeastern Works

To pre-register and have your resume sent to all the employers at the event, visit journaltimes.com/forms/racine_job_fair_fall_2021_preregistration.

The Racine Unified School District, Racine County and the City of Racine will also be hosting a career fair Wednesday.

The fair will be a family friendly event from 4-7 p.m. at Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St.

About 35 employers will be in attendance, including RYDE Racine, Goodwill and the City of Racine