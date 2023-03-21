People looking for a job after completing school, looking to further their careers or looking for a change of pace regarding their employment will have multiple opportunities to find something new this Wednesday.
Two career fairs will be happening around the county.
The Racine Spring 2023 Job Fair will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the Delta Marriot Racine, 7111 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant.
The event will have about 30 companies looking to hire people for full- and part-time jobs, as well as seasonal and intern positions, in fields that include administrative work, manufacturing and health care.
This event is hosted by Wisconn Valley Media Group in partnership with
Equus Workforce Solutions and Southeastern Works
To pre-register and have your resume sent to all the employers at the event, visit
journaltimes.com/forms/racine_job_fair_fall_2021_preregistration.
The Racine Unified School District, Racine County and the City of Racine will also be hosting a career fair Wednesday.
The fair will be a family friendly event from 4-7 p.m. at Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St.
About 35 employers will be in attendance, including RYDE Racine, Goodwill and the City of Racine
10 online resources to find a work-from-home job
Long before the pandemic changed how we work,
FlexJobs collected the best remote listings for freelance, part-time and full-time work-from-home jobs. FlexJobs does charge a membership fee, but the site also screens listings, making you less likely to come across a scam. You can also sort by over 50 job categories to find the perfect fit for your next role.
As the name suggests,
JustRemote lists thousands of fully work-from-home positions in a wide range of industries. Categories include design, project management, sales, customer service and human resources. It’s free to search many of the listings, but you also can signup for a $6 Power Search option to unlock even more remote jobs.
Remote.Co provides a large selection of curated fully remote job listings, as well as highlighting remote-friendly companies. There also are articles and tips about working from home, including a comparison of professional development courses and certifications that are helpful for remote workers. This site is free to use.
We Work Remotely has attracted 4.5 million visitors to the remote-only job board. Job seekers can search hundreds of positions, from programming to customer support, for free. The advanced filters make it easy to find the right job.
If you want the freedom to work from anywhere, search for your next position on
Working Nomads. The site features freelance, part-time and full-time jobs that can be done from your home, hotel room or RV. This remote job board is also free.
Pangian has a large list of reputable remote companies, as well as a regularly updated work-from-home job board. You’ll need to sign up to search listings, but the job board is free.
If you’re done with the days of hourlong commutes, search for your next job on
Skip The Drive. This job board lists remote, flexible and hybrid jobs. You'll find entry-level to senior roles in account management, business development, project management, human resources and IT on this free site.
Job seekers on Remote Work Junkie will find a plethora of resources, from a work-from-home job board to blogs about navigating remote work. Browse the site for free, and don’t miss their list of the top 100 companies hiring remotely.
Growmotely has a smaller remote job board, but it’s worth signing up for their free email newsletter. Let the opportunities come to you with weekly updates about the best remote listings.
If you’re looking for a flexible job, try Jobgether . This free remote job board lets you search by flexibility features including unlimited holidays, flexible work hours or additional parental leave.
