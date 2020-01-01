Twins sign Bailey, Hill

The Minnesota Twins signed starting pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Bailey is a 13-year major league veteran who split last season between Kansas City and Oakland, going 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 31 starts. In 243 major league games, all starts, the right-hander is 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA.
His contract will be worth $7 million with incentives if he reaches 180 innings, a major league source told the Star Tribune.
Hill, a left-hander, will be 40 on Opening Day. He has pitched for eight teams in 15 seasons, and had only 13 starts for the Dodgers last season because of portion of the UCL in his left elbow detached. He had surgery in October and will be out until at least June. Hill was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings last season.
His contract is for $3 million, with incentives worth close to $10 million, a source confirmed.
Sports betting
More than 6,000 people registered to bet on sports in New Hampshire in the first day since the launch, according to the state lottery.
New Hampshire became the second New England state to offer sports betting this week, with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu placing the first bet on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. The state now offers sports betting online and on mobile devices.
Rhode Island launched sports betting a year ago.
The New Hampshire Lottery reported Tuesday night that there were more than 6,000 registered players and more than $250,000 wagered so far. The lottery said it's seeing a significant number of Massachusetts residents registering and playing in New Hampshire.
The lottery described the initial numbers as “very promising.”