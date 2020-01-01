Twins sign Bailey, Hill

The Minnesota Twins signed starting pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Bailey is a 13-year major league veteran who split last season between Kansas City and Oakland, going 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 31 starts. In 243 major league games, all starts, the right-hander is 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA.

His contract will be worth $7 million with incentives if he reaches 180 innings, a major league source told the Star Tribune.

Hill, a left-hander, will be 40 on Opening Day. He has pitched for eight teams in 15 seasons, and had only 13 starts for the Dodgers last season because of portion of the UCL in his left elbow detached. He had surgery in October and will be out until at least June. Hill was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings last season.

His contract is for $3 million, with incentives worth close to $10 million, a source confirmed.

