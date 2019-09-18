Two days, two commitments from Minnesota big men for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.
Ben Carlson, a 6-foot-9 forward from Saint Paul, orally committed to the Badgers on Wednesday, the capper of an impressive 2020 recruiting class for coach Greg Gard and his staff.
Carlson joined his AAU teammate Steven Crowl, a 6-10 forward/center who committed to UW on Tuesday. The rest of UW’s class includes La Crosse Central siblings Johnny and Jordan Davis, both 6-5 wings; Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area; and Carter Gilmore, a 6-7 forward from Hartland Arrowhead who will arrive as a preferred walk-on.
According to various rankings, UW saved its best for last. Carlson, who averaged 16.6 points and 11.3 rebounds as a junior at East Ridge High School last season, is a consensus top-100 recruit; he’s ranked No. 82 in the country by 247 Sports, No. 88 by ESPN and No. 89 by Rivals.
“He’s versatile,” said Josh Peltier, who is in his first season as East Ridge’s coach but has watched Carlson’s growth from afar. “He can play a variety of positions, inside and out. He’s got the skills to be a guard, but also physically can match up inside with some of the bigger kids.”
Carlson’s other five finalists were Xavier, Purdue, Iowa State, Minnesota and Stanford. He also had offers from Iowa, Creighton, Ohio State, Colorado, Northwestern and Wake Forest.
Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive committee agreed to a settlement Wednesday following a two-year saga.
According to WDRB’s Eric Crawford, Pitino will not receive any money in the settlement. Pitino was fired in October 2017 in the wake of a federal investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball, but as part of the settlement, his personnel file will now say he resigned, The Athletic’s Jeff Greer reported.
“Coach Pitino and the University of Louisville have mutually agreed to dismiss their legal claims against each other, designate his departure as a resignation, and move forward,” the committee said in a release.
Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra called it a “terrific day” for the university, according to Cardinal Authority’s Jody Demling.
Pitino filed a breach of contract lawsuit in November 2017 and sought damages of more than $4 million per year through 2026. He argued Louisville did not allow him due process in placing him on administrative leave and locking him out of his office and had no grounds on which to terminate his contract “for cause.”
A referee who told a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year was suspended by the state for two seasons Wednesday, and officials also announced mandatory bias training for all referees and coaches involved in high school athletics.
Referee Alan Maloney, who is white, told Buena Regional wrestler Andrew Johnson, who identifies as multiracial, that he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December. A widely disseminated video showed Johnson’s hair being cut on the sidelines.
The state Division on Civil Rights investigation found that Maloney determined that Johnson required a hair covering and gave Johnson the choice of cutting his hair or forfeiting after no covering could be located that satisfied rules governing long hair.
The report concluded, however, that various New Jersey wrestling officials had interpreted the rule to apply to various traditionally black hair styles regardless of length.
The Dallas Cowboys have waived defensive end Taco Charlton, who didn’t live up to his billing as a 2017 first-round pick but should get a second chance with another team.
The Cowboys made the move Wednesday to clear a roster spot for defensive end Robert Quinn, who was suspended the first two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. Quinn is set for his Dallas debut Sunday at home against Miami.
Charlton’s roster spot was in jeopardy going into training camp, but he played well in preseason games with DeMarcus Lawrence and Quinn sidelined along with defensive end Tyrone Crawford. When Lawrence and Crawford returned to start the regular season, Charlton was a healthy scratch for the first two games.
