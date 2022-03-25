Look at this beauty! Twig and her puppies came to FFS from a puppy mill but that didn't stop them... View on PetFinder
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started. WITH VIDEO
An established developer wanted to invest millions in new construction in the City of Racine, and create who knows how many new jobs in the process. The city said no, with staff indicating they’re waiting for something better.
Twin Disc has sold the facility it has occupied for a century, at 1328 Racine St. The corporate headquarters was sold for $3.25 million.
The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.
RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted a student at Horlick High School because they stepped on his shoes.
The car involved was allegedly also involved in a shots fired incident.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been accused of his 6th OWI and allegedly had his son breathe into his ignition interlock device.
BURLINGTON — A West Allis man has been accused of shoving a woman’s head in a toilet and giving her a “deathly swirly.”
Mount Pleasant and Racine County officials are continuing to say they have no regrets with the Foxconn project and the hundreds of millions in investment in the mostly still-to-be-developed land east of Interstate 94.
The mother of Malcolm James Friday filed a $20 million civil lawsuit against the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, accusing its officers of excessive force and negligence causing death.
