Kevin Tway made a 10-foot birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff Sunday at Napa, Calif., to win the season-opening Safeway Open for his first PGA Tour title.
The son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway, the 30-year-old former Oklahoma State player beat Ryan Moore on the par-4 10th after Brandt Snedeker dropped out on their second extra trip down the par-5 18th.
After strong wind died down in the late afternoon on Silverado's tree-lined North Course, Tway birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 1-under 71, then birdied all three holes in the playoff.
"In the playoff I made three birdies, so that was pretty good," Tway said. "I'm kind of at a loss for words."
Moore birdied three of the last four in a 67.
"I didn't get off to the best start and my swing didn't feel that great," Moore said. "So I just had to grind a little bit and kind of find a little key for the day."
Snedeker, three strokes ahead entering the day and five in front with 11 to play, had four back-nine bogeys in a 74.
"No one to blame but myself," Snedeker tweeted. "I have to find a way to win today."
The nine-time PGA Tour winner bogeyed the first three holes on the back nine, birdied the par-5 16th, bogeyed the par-4 17th and parred the 18th, missing from 9 feet.
Luke List eagled the 18th for a 67 to finish a stroke out of the playoff with Troy Merritt (68), Sam Ryder (69), Aaron Baddeley (69) and Sungjae Im (71).
Soccer
The United States used a radically different lineup but got the same dominating results.
Carli Lloyd scored three goals and the United States beat Panama 5-0 on Sunday in the group stage of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament at Cary, N.C.
Christen Press added a goal and two assists for the U.S. team, which led 4-0 at halftime.
• Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has announced his retirement.
Road racing
Britain's Mo Farah won the Chicago Marathon, claiming his first marathon victory in three attempts.
Farah finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds. It was the first marathon on U.S. soil for Farah, who's won four Olympic gold medals and six world championships on the track.
Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia finished second, 13 seconds behind Farah. Japan's Suguru Osako came in third at 2:05:50. American Galen Rupp, last year's winner and Farah's former training partner, was fifth at 2:06:21.
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the women's race in 2:18:35, the third-fastest time in the history of the Chicago race. Kosgei finished second in Chicago last year.
• Two competitors died after suffering cardiac arrests at the finish line of the Cardiff half marathon in Wales, organizers said Sunday.
Organizers Run 4 Wales said the deaths were the first fatalities in the race's 15-year history.
Mixed martial arts
Khabib Nurmagomedov was the calm, glowering foil to Conor McGregor's antics for six months while the loquacious Irishman built a frenzy of hype around their UFC lightweight title fight at Las Vegas.
When Nurmagomedov forced the biggest star in mixed martial arts to tap out Saturday night to end what's likely to be the most lucrative show in UFC history, he had fashioned the perfect response to McGregor's verbal insults and physical attacks.
But when Nurmagomedov promptly hurdled over the cage and fought with McGregor's taunting cornermen while his own teammates ambushed McGregor in the octagon, the Russian champion and his friends might have seriously damaged careers that were just about to take off.
"These guys are in big trouble," UFC President Dana White said. "It is going to be ugly."
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Japan, claiming his fourth straight Formula One win and moving a step closer to a fifth world championship.
Starting from pole, the Mercedes driver was never seriously challenged and crossed the finish line 12.919 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third, 14.295 seconds back.
Obituary
John Gagliardi was ahead of his time as a football coach, believing he did not need to make his players suffer for them to succeed.
Using unconventional methods at a small private university in Minnesota, Gagliardi won more football games than anybody who has ever coached in college.
Gagliardi died Sunday at the age of 91, according to St. John's University.
Gagliardi retired in 2012 after a record 64 seasons as a head coach, with 60 of those at St. John's, an all-male private school in Collegeville. He finished with 489 victories, 138 losses and 11 ties, winning four national championships with the Johnnies. But he drew as much national attention to a school with fewer than 2,000 students with his laid-back approaches to the sport. His policy was to not cut any players from the roster and guide nonstrenuous practices that never exceeded 90 minutes.
