Turner's time is around corner

During his second season as a University of Wisconsin linebacker, Jordan Turner learned the value of being in the right place at the right time.

The inside linebacker has been learning from two of the best at the position in college football, UW senior Jack Sanborn and junior Leo Chenal. After redshirting and not appearing in a game as a freshman, he was a regular on the travel roster this season and played in five games.

One of the few drawbacks to playing behind standouts Sanborn and Chenal is there aren’t many snaps to go around for players such as Turner — he played 17 defensive snaps this year, according to PFF. But Turner made those plays count, assisting on two tackles and coming up with two interceptions.

“I think Jordan is one of those guys that has a really mature sense of the game,” said Chenal, a second-team All-American this season. “Everybody respects him. He's not someone who's ever messing around when you know it's time to be serious. He's never doing the wrong thing, he's always doing the right thing, and he's making those big plays. … That alone, being able to make the big plays in games, is continuing to build the trust with the coaches.”

Turner’s skills are still being sharpened at the inside linebacker spot, but his instincts and ability to find the ball are clear. Against Rutgers, he sat in his zone and read the eyes of the quarterback before leaping to make his first career interception. The play could’ve had a long return with blockers in front of him, but he tripped when trying to plant and start his run.

He produced his second pick against Northwestern, one in which he dropped back into his zone and snagged the ball out of the air after it was tipped and caromed off the shoulder of freshman safety Hunter Wohler.

Although both plays came at the end of blowouts, they were valuable in instilling confidence in Turner.

“I have plenty enough room to grow to what I want to be,” Turner said. “It was nice to have those and know like, this is the start. Now it’s about … build off of it, that’s the direction I’m in.”

His teammates have seen the plays Turner can make and the range he can play with, so they weren’t surprised he capitalized on his chances on the field.

“He stood out in camp to me, to be honest with you,” senior safety John Torchio said. “Really fast, really physical, just a high-motor guy.”

He suffered a foot injury after the Northwestern contest and hasn’t played since, but he said he’s used his time off the field to study opposing offenses more and see how they attack some of UW’s schemes.

Turner has used being a backup behind Sanborn and Chenal as an opportunity to take pieces of their games. He says he admires the all-around nature of Sanborn’s game and wants to be that well-rounded when he plays. From Chenal, he wants to bring the power and the way Chenal has maintained his workman’s attitude despite getting postseason accolades.

“What did you see that made you do this when nobody else would have thought of that?” Turner said he’ll ask his older teammates. “I like hearing their experiences in the game of football and also little pointers they can give to me to help my game and to get better as a player.”

Sanborn said the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 will be his last game for UW, and Chenal could also try to make the jump to the pros this spring. Chenal has yet to publicly state his decision. The position will have a spot that Turner can fill, assuming he continues to develop and can beat out teammates such as Maema Njongmeta and Tatum Grass for the role.

Turner’s aware the offseason will be important for him. He needs to develop as a pass-rusher because the inside linebacker position has been such a weapon as a blitzer in UW’s defense under Jim Leonhard. He also wants to improve in reading blocks in the run game.

But for now, his mind is on ending the 2021 season with a win. The right place for thoughts of next year is next year, he said.

“In the inside linebacker room, we always like to talk about competing — that what we want to do,” Turner said. “That's why I feel like there's a lot of good linebackers to come out here each year, people want to compete. Of course I want to compete, but right now the focus is on ending the season right.”

