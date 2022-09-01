Tuning into Radio Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Forget all those snarky jokes about Aaron Rodgers being both the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback and assistant general manager. If the four-time NFL MVP really did hold significant sway over the team’s initial roster, then wide receiver Juwann Winfree would be on the 53, not on the practice squad.

And while Rodgers’ dissatisfaction didn’t reach Kumerowian levels when GM Brian Gutekunst kept seventh-round pick Samori Toure as the Packers’ No. 7 wideout over Winfree during Tuesday’s final cutdown, both Gutekunst and Rodgers got what they wanted in the end: Winfree back in the fold on the 16-man practice squad, with a chance for game-day call-ups and the opportunity to continue working toward a spot in the receiver hierarchy.

Winfree’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter Wednesday evening that his client had indeed signed on to return to the Packers, but only after apparently considering other opportunities, as 12 other members of the practice squad were back in the locker room and on the practice field earlier in the day while Winfree was not.

Winfree’s release was among the most interesting moves Gutekunst made on his way to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit, considering how frequently Rodgers had publicly politicked for him. And given how far the Rodgers-Gutekunst relationship has come since the GM cut former UW-Whitewater standout — and Rodgers favorite — Jake Kumerow at the end of training camp in 2020, it’s worth noting that the quarterback didn’t blow a gasket Wednesday like he did when “Whitewater Jesus” was sent packing.

“There’s always conversations between Brian and I, and it’s definitely not the same as the situation a couple years ago when I felt like (Kumerow) was our third-best receiver on the team based on his performance in training camp,” Rodgers explained to reporters during his usual weekly Q&A session at his locker after Wednesday’s practice.

“I thought Juwann had a nice training camp. We know that at times it’s not a meritocracy. There’s extra opportunity for drafted players; that’s the way we’ve done it in Green Bay for a long time. And I’m not knocking it, because I wasn’t very good my first year either. Those guys get a little bit more opportunities usually and if you’re an older player, you’ve got to really cement your role on the team.”

With the NFL’s new rules following two years of expanded practice squads because of the COVID-19 pandemic, players are permitted three game-day elevations to the active roster from the practice squad, and given Winfree’s experience in the Packers’ offense — he spent most of the past two seasons on the practice squad, seeing action in two games last year and catching eight passes for 58 yards — there’s a strong likelihood that he’ll be on the game-day roster for the team’s Sept. 11 season opener at Minnesota, Rodgers said.

“There’s a good chance he’d be activated on the 48(-man game-day roster) in the first game,” Rodgers predicted.

Asked how much say his quarterback had in the decision-making process compared to when he cut Kumerow, Gutekunst replied, “I would say Aaron’s involvement is much different than it was back then. It’s kind of constant, and there’s many conversations that go on whenever he’s here. ... Obviously, he’s kind of kept up to date maybe more so than he was back then, and his input is really valuable to me. He has a different perspective on a lot of things than coaches, scouts and anybody else in the building because he’s in that locker room. That’s very beneficial to how we go about our business, and I’m glad that he’s part of it.”

Beyond Rodgers’ input and Winfree’s return, here are four other takeaways from the Packers’ initial roster:

2. Winfree wasn’t the only player Rodgers thought was deserving of a spot on the 53. He also mentioned mammoth 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Caleb Jones and running back Tyler Goodson as having had strong camps.

Like Winfree, the Packers were able to re-sign both of them to the practice squad. The other 10 practice-squad signees made official Wednesday were quarterback Danny Etling, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, cornerbacks Rico Gafford and Kiondre Thomas, outside linebackers La’Darius Hamilton and Kobe Jones, defensive tackles Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton, inside linebacker Ray Wilborn and running back Patrick Taylor.

As he’d said earlier in camp, Gutekunst reiterated how the practice-squad flexibility factored into his final decisions, as he viewed the roster as a 69-player group, not as 53 plus 16. The most obvious example: Keeping as many running backs on the 53-man roster (Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon) as on the practice squad (Goodson, Taylor).

“That goes to that 69(-player) thing I was talking about, with the flexibility of the elevations,” Gutekunst said. “Also, the emergence of (second-year wide receiver) Amari Rodgers doing some stuff back there, I think on gameday could help us as well. So, we have some flexibility there, so that was kind of part of the decision.”

3. Not that Gutekunst had to confirm it, since keeping all 11 of this year’s draft picks said it all, but draft status indeed plays a key role in roster decisions. Potential and draft-capital investment clearly mean more than on-field production. Because while Toure made a strong case to be the seventh receiver over Winfree, two other seventh-round picks — defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and offensive lineman Rasheed Walker — earned spots over seemingly more deserving candidates. Slayton and Heflin had better summers than Ford, and Caleb Jones was better than Walker.

“I don't know if that’s the reason why we keep ‘em, (but) certainly when we invest in these guys … that’s a part of it,” Gutekunst said. “You weigh a lot of different things, but it’s not simply because they’re drafted. I think it’s because of the work we’ve done on them and where we think they’re going to be down the road.”

4. If there’s one place where the Packers feel light on talent and experience, it’s at outside linebacker behind starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. The Packers kept Tipa Galeai, Jonathan Garvin and rookie fifth-round pick Kingsley “Jay-Jay” Enagbare behind Smith and Gary, and while that duo has played in 159 of 162 in their combined 10 years in the NFL, the team better hope they remain that durable given the uncertainty behind them on the depth chart.

“Obviously Preston and ‘52,’ they’re real-deal players. (But) when Rashan and Preston come off the field, those other guys, they’ve got to hold their own, whether that’s on first and second down in the run game, or if we need to spell them as pass-rushers,” Gutekunst said. “But I’m excited not only with that group but the inside (linebacker) group as well. I think as a whole, our inside and outside linebackers, are much more versatile and different than we’ve had for a while.”

5. Gutekunst put his roster decisions where his mouth was when it came to special teams. Not only were ex-Las Vegas Raiders Dallin Leavitt and Keisean Nixon brought in at the urging of new special teams coordinator (and ex-Raiders interim head coach) Rich Bisaccia, but Gutekunst added ex-Jacksonville Jaguars special-teams ace Rudy Ford on Wednesday after the initial roster moves a day earlier.

While those players might contribute on defense as well, Gutekunst acknowledged a shift in approach after years of struggles in special teams.

“I think we’ve done things that might be out of character for us — as far as some of the guys we brought in that maybe don’t play as big a role on offense or defense, but maybe they’re more heavy special teams players,” Gutekunst said. “We’ll kind of see how that goes. We’ve got to get better there to accomplish the goals that this team wants to accomplish. We have to be better. I think we will be, and we certainly invested a lot, not only in coach Bisaccia, but some of the guys we brought in.”