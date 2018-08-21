RACINE — Tuesday Night Thunder has classic rock music by Kung Fu Grips from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at The Nash, 522 Sixth St.

This free, ride-in motorcycle event features a live band, food, vendors and beverages. All bikes are welcome.

The final performer in the series is 89 Mojo Aug. 28.

